Hearthstone Launches The Traveling Travel Agency Mini-Set

Hearthstone has released a new mini-set today featuring some interesting new additions to the game with the Traveling Travel Agency Mini-Set

Includes 38 new cards: 4 Legendaries, 1 Epic, 17 Rares, and 16 Commons.

Brochure cards and Tourists added; fans get two of each non-legendary card.

Golden Mini-Set includes bonus Diamond Travelmaster Dungar minion.

Blizzard Entertainment has released one of the oddest additions to Hearthstone in recent memory, as the Traveling Travel Agency Mini-Set is now live. The set will run you $15 to add to your collection, but it comes with some interesting additions that feel pretty powerful (or at least tide-turning). The set will include 38 new cards that break down into 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card, 17 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. We have more details about the set for you below.

Hearthstone – Traveling Travel Agency Mini-Set

Enjoying your trip to Paradise? Our experts have just what you need to take your vacation up a notch: The Traveling Travel Agency Mini-Set! This Mini-Set includes the 38 unique cards, including effect-flipping Brochure cards, two new Tourists, and more! Purchase of the Mini-Set includes two copies of each Epic, Rare, and Common card, and one copy of each Legendary card, for a total of 72 cards. Purchase of the Golden Mini-Set includes Golden versions of the 72 Mini-Set cards, plus a bonus Diamond version of the Travelmaster Dungar Legendary minion! Vacations are all good and fun, but running a travel agency requires the skills of experienced travelers. To keep the office running, the Traveling Travel Agency also features several employee cards, including a star Imployee!

Travelmaster Dungar. Travelmaster Dungar has flown all around the world, drumming up customers for the Traveling Travel Agency. When played, he immediately summons three minions from across different expansions.

Travelmaster Dungar has flown all around the world, drumming up customers for the Traveling Travel Agency. When played, he immediately summons three minions from across different expansions. Dreamplanner Zephrys. Dreamplanner Zephrys has the magic to make your vacation dreams come true—play him and pick what type of trip you want to take! But beware of unexpected detours, as he could give you two cards that may or may not be just what you're looking for.

Dreamplanner Zephrys has the magic to make your vacation dreams come true—play him and pick what type of trip you want to take! But beware of unexpected detours, as he could give you two cards that may or may not be just what you're looking for. Travel Brochures. No travel agency would be complete without brochures! The Traveling Travel Agency includes three two-sided Brochure cards that swap each turn.

