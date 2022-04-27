Hearthstone Reveals Details To Third Masters Tour Of 2022

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details this week about the upcoming Hearthstone Master Tour: Voyage To The Sunken City. Continuing their program of not having any in-person events, the team will be taking the tour to yet another fictional location while holding the actual games online. This time around players will be vying for a $250k prize pool over the course of three days. The first two will be comprised of Swiss Rounds to determine placement in the Top 16, then the brackets will commence on Day 3 as they will play best of three's until the final best of five. You can read more about the event down below as it will kick off this Thursday, April 28th, and run all the way until April 30th.

The third Hearthstone Masters Tour of the year is this weekend! Exploring the depths of Hearthstone's newest expansion, Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City will see more than 400 players from over 40 countries utilizing the new Naga and Colossal minions in their journey to earn a share of the $250,000 (USD) prize pool. Beyond prizing, the stakes are even higher than normal as it will be the last Masters Tour in which players may earn points toward the Masters Summer Championship, June 3rd–5th, and an invite to Grandmasters: Last Call coming later this Summer! Read on for everything you need to know to enjoy the action, only on YouTube.

You can earn up to two Voyage to the Sunken City card packs this weekend! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.