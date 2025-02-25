Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heartworm

Heartworm Announced For Spring 2025 Release On PC

Explore grief through the lens of a camera as you solve the mysteries of death in Heartworm, set to be released sometime this Spring

Article Summary Discover Heartworm, a new indie game tackling grief, set for a Spring 2025 release on PC.

Venture through a '90s retro world with camera-based combat and exploration.

Experience haunting gameplay with multiple endings and a unique control scheme.

Enjoy pixelated graphics or modern effects inspired by late '90s horror classics.

Solo indie game developer Vincent Adinolfi and publisher DreadXP announced their new game called Heartworm. This is a tale of grief and introspection as you play the role of a young woman who cannot get over the death of her grandfather and has turned to one of the darker holes of the internet to find a way to reunite with him. The game will have you explore the mysteries of death with the help of a camera in a '90s retro adventure format. The game has been teased for a Spring release, but no date has been set. For now, enjoy the trailer and info released today.

Heartworm

Grief-stricken over the death of her beloved grandfather, Sam falls down an internet rabbit hole, driven by the hope of reconnecting with him. Following a lead from a mysterious forum, she ventures to a supposedly supernatural house in the mountains, desperate to make contact with the other side. Defend yourself with a camera while solving death's mysteries in a reverent evolution of 90's survival horror, integrating both fixed cameras and over-the-shoulder perspectives.

Fans of classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill and those new to the genre will be able to enjoy mechanics, controls, and graphics inspired by games from the late 90s, with the option to turn some effects off for a slightly more modern experience. Check out the new trailer to get a look at some of the gameplay, including the camera-based combat, exploration, and puzzles.

A journey through grief and loss within retro-inspired atmospheric environments.

Four to six hours of gameplay with multiple endings set to a haunting original soundtrack.

Both pre-rendered and in-game cutscenes.

A focus on exploration with classic puzzles and limited combat using a camera as a weapon.

A modern control scheme with 3rd person over-the-shoulder aiming and optional classic tank controls.

Optional pixelation and retro effects call back to the first 3D console era for a more authentic experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!