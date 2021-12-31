Helioptile Coming To Pokémon GO: What the New Loading Screen Reveals

When Niantic announced the January 2022 events for Pokémon GO, I theorized that we may see a Helioptile and Heliolisk release for the Kanto Power Plant event. It seems that theory is likely to come true, as a new loading screen indeed features the adorable Electric/Normal-type Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Let's take a closer look to see what we can glean from the new loading screen in Pokémon GO.

First, the fireworks are undoubtedly in reference to the New Year's Event, which kicks off tonight and will indeed feature fireworks on the loading screen.

Helioptile : This is one of the two blatant new releases featured here. There is no ambiguity. Helioptile will certainly arrive in Pokémon GO during the Season of Heritage and I strongly feel it will happen during the Power Plant event at the end of the month.

: This is one of the two blatant new releases featured here. There is no ambiguity. Helioptile will certainly arrive in Pokémon GO during the Season of Heritage and I strongly feel it will happen during the Power Plant event at the end of the month. Growlithe: This is a standard Growlithe but could this be a sly reference to something major happening with Growlithe in the upcoming game Pokémon Legends: Arceus? That game will reveal the Hisui Region, which is an ancient version of the Sinnoh Region, which includes Hisuian Growlithe. The game is set to release January 28th, 2022. Could we see Hisuian forms released as a tie-in to the release?

Flabébé and its evolutions of Floette and Florges are confirmed for the Season of Heritage here. Flabébé will likely be available with different-colored flowers as in the main series games.

Raikou: Raikou's presence confirms what we were all mostly thinking. Last year, the Pokémom GO Tour: Kanto featured Kanto Legendaries in Tier Five raids. This year's Johto tour will almost undoubtedly feature Johto Legendaries in raids. We are likely to see tie-in raid rotations featuring Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, and Ho-Oh starting in February.

Stay tuned for more news about the Season of Heritage and beyond coming to Pokémon GO.