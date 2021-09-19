Helioptile Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High-Class Decks.

I personally find Helioptile to be one of the cutest Pokémon. It's an interesting species with an intriguing ability, pictured in the card as it absorbs sunlight which harkens back to its Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse appearance. It has a fun evolution with Heliolisk, too, which appears in Fusion Arts as well which you can see above. It's Helioptile that I find to be the most interesting. While Heliolisk has a standard frill seemingly inspired by Jurassic Park's iconic depiction of a Dilophosaurus, Helioptile has frills as well: its ears. Its earls normally hang on either side of its head like a dog's droopy ears, but when it attacks, those ears frill up into the three-pronged frills you can see on either side of this charged-up Pokémon's head on the card above. This will undoubtedly be a common card if it makes it into Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and I personally can't wait to pull this one over and over again. Any Pokémon card with Helioptile on it is a great pull in my eyes.

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.