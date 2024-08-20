Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7Levels, king kong, Kong: Survivor Instinct

Kong: Survivor Instinct Announced During Gamescom 2024

Can you find your daughter in the middle of a titan attack? Check out the first trailer for Kong: Survivor Instinct from Gamescom 2024

Article Summary Experience a thrilling 2.5D action-adventure in Kong: Survivor Instinct, combining platforming, combat, and exploration.

Navigate a collapsing city and rescue your daughter amidst a Titan attack, featuring King Kong as a crucial ally.

Influence Titans using Monarch tech, solving puzzles and fighting enemies in a story set after Godzilla vs. Kong.

Encounter new and returning superspecies and face the mercenary group Hyenas led by Alan Jonah in an epic quest.

Developer and publisher 7Levels revealed their latest game ahead of Gamescom 2024, as Kong: Survivor Instinct will be coming out later this year. The game has you playing as a father trying to locate his daughter in the middle of a Titan attack. You'll explore various locations and use weapons to find people while evading the monster, but on occasion, you need more than just help; you need an ally in King Kong. The game has a 2024 release date, we'll see if that happens in the next few months. But for now, enjoy the trailer.

A sudden Titan attack prompts massive evacuation efforts, but not everyone makes it to safety before the devastation ensues. Caught in the crossfire between battling monsters, many residents become trapped in the collapsing city—your only daughter among them! Kong: Survivor Instinct is a 2.5D action-adventure game that combines realistic platforming, challenging combat, and Metroidvania-style exploration during a thrilling quest of survival worthy of the Monsterverse franchise. Influence the Titans with Monarch tech and use their enormous strength to your advantage as you navigate a treacherous maze of collapsing buildings, toxic leaks, and raging fires. Scavenge for resources, weapons, and tools to solve environmental puzzles and defend yourself against both human and monster enemies.

Explore and survive as you encounter Kong in all his majestic glory, face the formidable Abaddon, and confront other new and returning superspecies and Titans! Whether you scavenge through half-destroyed buildings or fight off mercenaries, these enormous monsters are nearby, directly or indirectly impacting your gameplay. Though the Titans pose a lethal threat, you can – and must – influence their behavior with the ORCA Σ, a new prototype inspired by Monarch's technology. Discover an official Monsterverse story set shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong. Stand your ground against the Hyenas, a mercenary group led by Alan Jonah. Reemerging after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the former eco-terrorist leader returns in Kong: Kong: Survivor Instinct with a new villainous scheme.

