Empires & Puzzles Receives New Costumes For Current Event

Small Giant Games revealed this morning that there's a new set of costumes and more added to Empire & Puzzles for its current event. The developers have launched a brand new installment of the Costume Chamber Event, and with it comes a new set of challenges and cosmetics to claim. The event itself will run from January 18th through the 20th, giving players access to 25 brand new designs that they can equip. This includes (as you can see from the art below) Terror of Windemer for Marjana, Deathless Prince for Cyprian, and Wizard from the Sandsea for Jahangir. According to the team, following this release, all the remaining three, four, and five-star classic heroes from Season One will now be equipped with hero costumes. We have the full list of hero costumes below with a quite from the team about the event, and you can find more info on the event through their community forum.
"What better way to defeat the enemy than to do it in style?" said Jose Saarniniemi, Managing Director of Small Giant Games. "With this update, players will have more options to customize heroes in battle, and these fresh designs each come with their own unique stats that grant exclusive abilities and increased powers to help players compete for glory."
Rare costumes for:
Oberon – Jester Remnant
Gan Ju – Root of Bamboo
Ulmer – Hermit of Glaceholm
Kailani – Magnanimous Mender
Jahangir – Wizard from the Sandsea
Nashgar – Last to Retreat
Graymane – Garlic Thief
Valen – Clean-Cut Climber
Dawa – Shaguadian Guardian
Epic costumes for:
Gormek – The Coveteus
Cyprian – Deathless Prince
Wu Kong – Monkey Ronin
Grimm – Heir of Evil
Colen – Fiery Bounty Hunter
Kelile – Shaman of Dragonia
Chao – Master Conservator
Scarlett – Assassin from the Sandsea
Sabina – Deathless Princess
Hu Tao – Bark of Bamboo
Legendary costumes for:
Thorne – King Frostmorrow
Khagan – Avenger of Tribes
Obakan – Praetorian Gladiator
Marjana – Terror of Windemer
Justice – Ancient of the Sun
Leonidas – King of Sparta