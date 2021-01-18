Empires & Puzzles Receives New Costumes For Current Event

Small Giant Games revealed this morning that there's a new set of costumes and more added to Empire & Puzzles for its current event. The developers have launched a brand new installment of the Costume Chamber Event, and with it comes a new set of challenges and cosmetics to claim. The event itself will run from January 18th through the 20th, giving players access to 25 brand new designs that they can equip. This includes (as you can see from the art below) Terror of Windemer for Marjana, Deathless Prince for Cyprian, and Wizard from the Sandsea for Jahangir. According to the team, following this release, all the remaining three, four, and five-star classic heroes from Season One will now be equipped with hero costumes. We have the full list of hero costumes below with a quite from the team about the event, and you can find more info on the event through their community forum.

"What better way to defeat the enemy than to do it in style?" said Jose Saarniniemi, Managing Director of Small Giant Games. "With this update, players will have more options to customize heroes in battle, and these fresh designs each come with their own unique stats that grant exclusive abilities and increased powers to help players compete for glory." Rare costumes for: Oberon – Jester Remnant

Gan Ju – Root of Bamboo

Ulmer – Hermit of Glaceholm

Kailani – Magnanimous Mender

Jahangir – Wizard from the Sandsea

Nashgar – Last to Retreat

Graymane – Garlic Thief

Valen – Clean-Cut Climber

Dawa – Shaguadian Guardian Epic costumes for: Gormek – The Coveteus

Cyprian – Deathless Prince

Wu Kong – Monkey Ronin

Grimm – Heir of Evil

Colen – Fiery Bounty Hunter

Kelile – Shaman of Dragonia

Chao – Master Conservator

Scarlett – Assassin from the Sandsea

Sabina – Deathless Princess

Hu Tao – Bark of Bamboo Legendary costumes for: Thorne – King Frostmorrow

Khagan – Avenger of Tribes

Obakan – Praetorian Gladiator

Marjana – Terror of Windemer

Justice – Ancient of the Sun

Leonidas – King of Sparta