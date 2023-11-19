Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, HellFlame, Sernur.Tech

HellFlame Announced For Release Sometime In Q2 2024

101XP revealed a brand new game on the way, asthe survival roguelike HellFlame will be coming out for PC via Steam sometime around Q2 2024.

Article Summary HellFlame, a survival roguelike by Sernur.tech and 101XP, to launch in Q2 2024.

Physics-based combat with skill tree progression offers a mix of strategy and action.

Play as an Angel in epic battles through the seven circles of Hell to defeat Satan.

Customize your avatar with abilities and elemental buffs to take down demonic hordes.

Indie game developer Sernur.tech and publisher 101XP have revealed their latest game, HellFlame, will be aiming for release in 2024. This game is an arena auto-shooter/survival roguelike in which you will see a team of angels dive into Hell as they attempt to put an end to the never-ending fight between good and evil. You're getting a decent mix of physics-based gameplay with character development mechanics, as you'll have the skills to use six abilities at once to fight off the hordes of demons. Enjoy the info and trailer below as we wait to learn more next year.

"Pick your Angel avatar and delve deep into the Underworld to fight legions of demons for the sake of restoring order in HellFlame. Collect lost souls, upgrade your abilities using a skill tree, or learn new ones, and remember to combine your abilities' elements wisely. Do whatever you can to give hell to Mega Goat Satan and his minions, and watch the malevolent demon hordes crawl back into the hole they came from, which will be all the more impressive thanks to one of the most massive and accurate physics systems ever created!"

Crush Thy Enemies in Epic, Physics-Based Battles: Complex physics simulation systems will make your epic battles against demons more massive and fun than ever. Thanks to the realistic object and environment behavior, enemies will react to your every move. Send the legions of Satan flying back into the abyss or watch as they fall from your attacks, crowd together, and push against each other before rushing back into battle while avoiding obstacles scattered around the arena. You are the bringer of chaos, so show those fiends the real meaning of hell!

Complex physics simulation systems will make your epic battles against demons more massive and fun than ever. Thanks to the realistic object and environment behavior, enemies will react to your every move. Send the legions of Satan flying back into the abyss or watch as they fall from your attacks, crowd together, and push against each other before rushing back into battle while avoiding obstacles scattered around the arena. You are the bringer of chaos, so show those fiends the real meaning of hell! Combine Abilities: Use up to 6 types of weapons simultaneously to deal with the hordes of evil demons! Mix and match dozens of abilities and weapon types, from stakes and swords to drones and black holes! You can choose the ones that are right for you and then add some elemental buffs (fire, water, electricity, or ice) to make the deadliest build ever. Experiment and see what happens, but if that proves to be not enough, you can always upgrade your stats before going to battle to become even more powerful!

Use up to 6 types of weapons simultaneously to deal with the hordes of evil demons! Mix and match dozens of abilities and weapon types, from stakes and swords to drones and black holes! You can choose the ones that are right for you and then add some elemental buffs (fire, water, electricity, or ice) to make the deadliest build ever. Experiment and see what happens, but if that proves to be not enough, you can always upgrade your stats before going to battle to become even more powerful! Go Through Seven Circles of Hell: To get to Satan, you'll need to go through the seven levels of Hell that come in the form of arenas. Stay alive on each level until you receive the Divine Assistance needed to descend.

To get to Satan, you'll need to go through the seven levels of Hell that come in the form of arenas. Stay alive on each level until you receive the Divine Assistance needed to descend. Choose An Angel Class to Suit Your Play Style: Take the side of Good as one of the tech-savvy cyber Angels, formless spirits gifted with intelligence, willpower, and might. Seraph is a melee heavy hitter who uses elemental buffs. The blind mage Cherub deals AoE damage and applies CC effects to his enemies. Meanwhile, the swift and spry hoverboard user Throne prefers to keep his distance and fire at the demons from afar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!