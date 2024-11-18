Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Announces Days Of Plenty Event

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has launched a new event this week, as Days of Plenty is your typical autumn-themed event with things to do

Article Summary Discover the "Days of Plenty" autumn event in Hello Kitty Island Adventure with new seasonal activities.

Jump into giant leaf piles and gather event currency for autumnal rewards and collectibles.

Join Hello Kitty and friends on exciting quests, unravel mysteries, and create an island paradise.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure will expand to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation in early 2025.

Sunblink has released a brand new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as they finally get into the spirit of Fall with Days of Plenty. This is the game's version of an autumn event, as you'll see several new additions to the game that reflect the season, including giant leaf piles for you to jump into throughout the island. Like previous seasonal events, you'll see the standard array of items, collectibles, and features on the island, all matching the theme of the foliage, along with a couple of activities you can take part in. We have some notes from the devs below, as well as the launch trailer for the content above.

Days of Plenty

As the days grow shorter and the air grows colder, Sunblink and Sanrio are celebrating all things autumn with the Days of Plenty event in Hello Kitty Island Adventure! The constantly updated life-sim that's all about friendship and positivity is available now on Apple Arcade and will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation consoles starting in early 2025. A magical autumnal wind blows through the Seaside Resort, carrying a delicious scent. What could it be…and could a missing Pompompurin have anything to do with it? Starting today, run through leaf piles to gather currency to spend at the event stand for lovely autumnal rewards.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key and adventure is just around the corner! Join your supercute new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore. Get to know super cute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.

