Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Receives Merry Meadow Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new update out now, giving the game a massive amount of content going into the Spring.

Article Summary Explore Merry Meadow, a new lush springtime area full of secrets and a hidden friend.

Meet new character Wish Me Mell and bond over gardening in the seasonal update.

Plant flowers in the new gardening system to create your dream island garden.

Join the Springtime Celebration event to collect petals and earn Japanese decor.

Mobile developer and publisher Sunblink released a new massive update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as Merry Meadow is now live. Technically called Update 1.5, players will be able to try out brand new characters in an all-new springtime area, where you can create your own custom garden however you see fit to go along with the Spring theme. The game will also have a special event tied to the season, and an all-new storyline branch that will add more context. You can read more of the notes below as the content is now live, exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Merry Meadow

New Characters and Area – Discover the brand-new Merry Meadow! This lush new island region is full to the brim with fantastic flowers, charming cottages, and hidden hideaways to uncover. Reveal the Meadow's secrets… including a brand new friend hiding in the Meadow.

Discover the brand-new Merry Meadow! This lush new island region is full to the brim with fantastic flowers, charming cottages, and hidden hideaways to uncover. Reveal the Meadow's secrets… including a brand new friend hiding in the Meadow. Meet Wish Me Mell – Wish Me Mell has joined the group! She is friendly, good-hearted, and loves to garden in the Merry Meadow. Players must work to find her, earn her trust and become best friends.

Wish Me Mell has joined the group! She is friendly, good-hearted, and loves to garden in the Merry Meadow. Players must work to find her, earn her trust and become best friends. Create Your Dream Garden – The Merry Meadow introduces a new flower planting system. Plant, pluck, and decorate the island with beautiful flowers to pursue rare and special varieties. The only way to find them is to get your hands dirty!

The Merry Meadow introduces a new flower planting system. Plant, pluck, and decorate the island with beautiful flowers to pursue rare and special varieties. The only way to find them is to get your hands dirty! Springtime Celebration Event – The Springtime Celebration is here, and the trees are in full bloom! From March 2 to April 14, players can join Hello Kitty and Friends to collect petals all around the island and exchange them for beautiful Japanese-inspired decor and fashion, including their very own kimono.

The Springtime Celebration is here, and the trees are in full bloom! From March 2 to April 14, players can join Hello Kitty and Friends to collect petals all around the island and exchange them for beautiful Japanese-inspired decor and fashion, including their very own kimono. The Story Continues – All-new island adventures await—create a cozy den on frigid Icy Peak, encourage your friends to dive into adventure and continue to restore the Island Spirit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!