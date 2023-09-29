Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Will Embark On A Spooky Celebration

If you happen to be playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade, we got good news, as a Halloween update is on the way.

Mobile developer and publisher Sunblink has revealed new details for the Halloween update coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Starting today, players will be able to get the new 1.2 Update for the game, which will incorporate a lot of Halloween-themed items, settings, and events for you to take part in over the next four weeks. Not to mention some improvements to the game. We have a few more details from the developers below of what you can expect, and a short trailer showing it off, as the update is live right now.

"It's Kuromi's favorite time of the year! Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Update 1.2 – Kuromi's Spooky Celebration will bring all kinds of tricks and treats, including much-requested player-owned cabins, new mysteries to uncover with a friend in the haunted mansion, new outfits and furniture, and numerous quality-of-life improvements."

Home Sweet Home: Players can finally claim a cabin as their very own and decorate it to their heart's content! Plus, guests at a player's island can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins. Build vacation homes together and watch friends decorate in real time!

Players can finally claim a cabin as their very own and decorate it to their heart's content! Plus, guests at a player's island can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins. Build vacation homes together and watch friends decorate in real time! New Visitors Baku, Berry & Cherry: Kuromi's not alone during this spooky season: Baku arrives as a new permanent visitor, providing you can attract him with an especially Spooky cabin. Berry and Cherry, aka Lloromannic, will also be traveling and causing mischief throughout the month.

Kuromi's not alone during this spooky season: Baku arrives as a new permanent visitor, providing you can attract him with an especially Spooky cabin. Berry and Cherry, aka Lloromannic, will also be traveling and causing mischief throughout the month. Spooky Celebration: From October 1 to November 6, players can trick-or-treat with Sanrio characters and get spooky treats! Trade spooky treats for exclusive furniture at the Spooky Event Stand and grab some limited-time outfits from the daily reward calendar.

From October 1 to November 6, players can trick-or-treat with Sanrio characters and get spooky treats! Trade spooky treats for exclusive furniture at the Spooky Event Stand and grab some limited-time outfits from the daily reward calendar. The Story Continues: Meanwhile, Kiki & Lala reveal even more of Cloud Island, while Retsuko discovers that Friendship Island is losing its color. Team up with friends or investigate this mystery solo to save the day.

