Hendrick's Gin Releases Their Own Insane Gaming Chair

The folks over at Hendrick's Gin have created their own specialized gaming chair for those who love tabletop gaming. The company revealed this massive beast this week, as the Scottish-gin maker has made the ultimate chair with several compartments for tabletop accessories, games, and of course, alcohol storage. The chair itself will run you almost $4,000, so basically this is an all-in-one purchase that you'll need a spot for if you decide to go for it. We got the details below if you decide you want to purchase it.

With gaming becoming absolutely central within pop culture, we see the endless release of high-tech gaming chairs that offer innovative features, keeping marathon gamers and live streamers top of mind. Always one to reflect the spirit of the times, Hendrick's Gin has invented a radical new gaming chair that takes a renaissance approach on the gaming staple, encouraging escapism through cocktails and time-honored board games. Enter Hendrick's Gaming Chaise – the world's first-ever gaming chair designed for unplugged play.

The Hendrick's Gaming Chaise is the latest offering from Hendrick's Department of Not-So Convenient Technology. Introduced in 2018, the Department was developed to offer the world a much-needed respite from the mundanity of all things mass-produced, resulting in the release of low-tech wonders such as the High Wheel, a Victorian era stationary bike and cocktail stand, and Hendrick's Horatio, the first "somewhat" smart speaker. Hendrick's Gaming Chaise combines the best features of a bar cart and an ultra-plush couch to encourage ultimate lounging. While it does not offer any high-tech components nor any features that support optimal ergonomics, Hendrick's Gaming Chaise does come complete with: