HER Galaxy To Hold Apex Legends Open Grand Finals This Weekend

HER Galaxy has a major esports event taking place this weekend as players will compete in the all-women's Apex Legends Open Grand Finals.

HER Galaxy has revealed the full details of their Apex Legends Open Grand Finals event, which will kick off this Saturday and broadcast live on Twitch. This particular esports event will have the largest-ever prize pool for a women's Apex Legends event, as players will compete for a slice of $100k. Some of the more notable participants for the one include LuluLuverly, Claraatwork, GuhRL, Acie, ItzJaney, Babynikki, and Avuhlie, all of whom will be facing off against each other with both teams of pros and amateurs. The games will take place over the course of two days, with 20 teams competing during Sunday's grand finals for the championship. All of this has been set in motion for the past few months as part of the HER Galaxy Tournament Series, an initiative created by Galaxy Racer to "bring a greater spotlight, additional opportunities, and larger prize pools to women-identifying gamers." We got more info on the event below.

"Ten teams, with pros competing against amateurs, have already secured spots in Sunday's grand finals. The last ten spots will be filled by the top 10 finishers among a 20-team field set to return to play during Saturday's round. Ultimately, the winning team on Sunday will take home the $40K grand prize. All 20 of the teams competing on the tournament's final day will be awarded prize money, with the top four teams each earning at least $10K."

"Well-known creators, such as LuluLuverly, Claraatwork, GuhRL, Acie, ItzJaney, Babynikki, and Avuhlie, remain in championship contention going into the weekend. They'll have to fend off amateur teams, such as Aftermath, THE GORLZ, and PredaHERS, trying to knock out established pros. Judy and Andrew Kristensen (aka HisandHersLive) will continue to provide commentary and interviews from both Saturday's and Sunday's games as the event's hosts. The three-part tournament kicked off in April and will now conclude this weekend to crown the winner. Created by transnational powerhouse Galaxy Racer and supported by EA, the event is designed to provide and empower women-identifying gamers with a major stage to compete at the highest level and give them access to a significant prize pool."

