Here's Everything Revealed During The MIX Direct Spring 2023 Showcase We have the full rundown of everything that was shown during The MIX Direct Spring 2023 Showcase ahead of GDC 2023.

Earlier today, The MIX held their annual Direct Spring 2023 Showcase ahead of GDC 2023, showing off a ton of indie games both in development and to be released. As usual, the games ran the gambit as far as design, art style, genre, and more, as you got a pretty good look of what's on the way in terms of indie game development. We have the list for you below, and the video of the livestream down at the bottom.

The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival FPS and spin-off to the award-winning British horror game Maid of Sker! Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks, and mysterious story objectives from the writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.

From Heart Machine, the award-winning team behind critically-acclaimed titles Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, comes Hyper Light Breaker, a new co-op rogue-lite adventure set in the beloved Hyper Light Drifter universe. Set decades prior to Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker has you take on the role of a Breaker to help establish a settlement in a new frontier. Using a combination of fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, ranged weaponry and gadgets, players can expect to fight through and explore a wide array of procedurally-generated open worlds. Though you'll start your journey trying to help the settlement, it's clear that there's something sinister in this long-forgotten land. Only through tenacity and rigorous exploration will you uncover the dark truths of the Crowns, The Abyss King, and this brutal, eerie new landscape.

Chasing the Unseen is a single-player adventure game focused on exploring abstract worlds and climbing colossal creatures. It features mysterious and beautiful environments as well as giant creatures you will encounter along the way. These massive creatures offer exciting gameplay sequences. Walk and climb on them and use your little parachute to help you out when you fall.

The Nightmares are spreading within Reverie, corrupting everything in their path. You must hone your skills and find the strength to defeat the creatures of the Nightmare using unique hero abilities inspired by characters from folk tales and legends. Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

Gunhead is a direct sequel to Alientrap's previous game Cryptark – taking its strategic fast-paced gameplay and expanding it to a roguelike FPS experience. Board and neutralize procedurally generated alien starships. Fast-paced jetpack-enabled FPS gameplay with 4 guns ready and loaded. Each enemy ship is its own unique challenge. Set your loadout based on over 50 weapons and items before strategizing a plan of attack to take out the complex interconnected enemy security systems.

Play as a lovelorn, brooding Drac who, after a century of moping around post-heartbreak, is thrown into a monster reality-dating show, hosted by the Grim Reaper! Explore Transylvania's perilous countryside as you slay absurd baddies on your hunt for the most eligible monsters.

When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for his grandmothers' soup, he's pulled into a distant fantastical land where he must retrace the steps of a mysterious great traveler before him. He must venture through a world of endless deserts, floating mountains, and talking beasts, outsmarting thieves and meeting quirky characters along the way. But each time he returns to the kitchen with an ingredient, he's a little bit taller, and his grandmother a little bit older…

Dordogne is a narrative adventure game in which you play as Mimi, a 32-year-old woman visiting the house of her recently deceased grandmother. As a souvenir of the childhood summers Mimi spent with her in Dordogne, her grandmother left her letters and puzzles to solve, to remind her to make the most out of life. In this colourful region, full of wonderful scents and feelings, Mimi will immerse herself back into her childhood memories, and see once again through the eyes of the little girl who marveled at everything.

1000xRESIST is a hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure. Shift through time. Experience the past, present, and future. Examine memory, identity, and inherited histories, whilst exploring dynamic environments, each with their own distinct style and feel. The emotionally complex world of 1000xRESIST will push you to a series of difficult decisions, with multiple endings. Your actions will shape the fate of the next generation. 1000xRESIST is a game born of an eclectic set of inspirations, including the games of Yoko Taro (NieR:Automata), the anime of Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue) and Naoko Yamada (A Silent Voice), and even the theatre of Robert Wilson (Einstein on the Beach)— it's Kentucky Route Zero meets Neon Genesis Evangelion, featuring a full voiceover by a brilliant cast of Asian-Canadian actors.

Closer The Distance is a deeply moving, slice-of-life sim that tells a story about the connections between family and friends in the face of tragedy. Following a fatal car accident, players take on the role of Angela, a young girl from the town of Yesterby, who finds herself watching over her loved ones as they navigate the grieving process. Using her ethereal ability to influence the townspeople she once knew, Angela's choices will ultimately determine the fate of Yesterby.

Explore 17th-century Canadian wilderness in this 3D linear game and experience the intertwining journeys of Jeanne, a shipwrecked French woman stranded far from the French colonies and Maikan, a young Innu hunter who is trying to find out what is disturbing his native forest, land of his ancestors. Jeanne is a French King's Daughter with a heart full of hope to start a new life. Unfortunately, on one stormy night, her hopes turn into her darkest nightmare when her boat runs aground leaving her alone and unequipped to face the wilderness. The only other survivor is Capitaine, a cute English Shepherd traveling with her.

This game follows a linear dystopian narrative, where you play as an employee of a corporate state tasked with organising sensitive (and undisclosed) genetic samples. Outside of the day-to-day responsibilities, you'll be able to take part in state-approved gaming and spend your hard-earned credits how you see fit! So long as you can afford your bills, that is. Rogue employees may try to tempt you into betraying your employer; will you remain loyal to The Ringo CorpoNation, or will you embrace your curiosity by looking for answers?

Bramble: The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll. Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step…

There's an old tradition running in your homeland: to become an adult and complete the coming-of-age ritual, you must go on a journey of discovery. Your adventure begins on a distant island, deep in a tropical Archipelago. What was once a prosperous tourist destination is now a shade of its former glory: and it's your job to bring it back to life! Explore the Archipelago, meet the locals, and lend them a hand to restore the tourist paradise… while you try to uncover the mysteries of your past!

A colony sim set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. Build and defend your base. Manage your survivors. Engage raiders, aliens, Remnant soldiers and other factions in real-time-with-pause combat. Or use stealth to outwit them. Explore the massive world. Survive at all costs

Kingdom Eighties is a new and standalone title in the award-winning micro-strategy series, Kingdom. A love letter to the nostalgic days of bike riding, summer camps, and sitting around in your pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the TV. You play as The Leader, a young camp counselor who'll have to protect their family and the entire town from the relentless attack of the mysterious Greed. The young neighborhood kids will be at your side, and you'll also find some new friends along the way: The Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz will lend you their skills and support in battle.

Forever Skies is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game. Return to Earth, ravaged by an ecological disaster. Fly, upgrade and customize your mobile high-tech airship base. Scavenge resources to survive, face dangers on the surface, and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness.

Tamarak Trail is a one-of-a-kind take on turn-based deck-building roguelikes. Instead of cards, players rely on customizable dice as they navigate randomly-generated trails full of loot, mystery, danger and boss fights. As a member of a secret society named the Sturgeon Lodge, it's up to you to piece together the mystery of a decaying earth, hunt down the source of this corruption, and put a stop to it at all costs!

Townseek is a relaxing exploration-trading game where you take to the skies and explore the world of Explora discovering the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston! Travel far and wide, discover exotic landmarks, visit faraway towns, trade with whimsical characters, catch fish, discover artifacts, and so much more! The whole world is your sea now, so be sure to see all that it has to offer!

Let's! Revolution! is set in the Kingdom of Beebom, a once-idyllic land, now mired by a vain and despotic King. The people have had enough. The time has come for revolution. Players embark on a perilous journey through the lands of Beebom, hunting down the repugnant but cowardly King, facing off against his deadly minions and gearing up along the way with powerful items and abilities for a final showdown with the King himself in Beebom City. Each playable character in Let's! Revolution! hails from a unique region beset with trouble caused by the odious King. The design and mechanics of the heroes reflect their culture, from a proud desert-dwelling warrior of Phlox who relies on powerful but energy-consuming martial arts, to the cunning Count Leo, protector of the lush Cymbidium jungles, who uses sneaky items like smoke bombs to outwit and outmaneuver enemies. Each playable character requires a vastly different strategy for success, giving the game a surprising amount of depth given the accessible board-game-inspired core mechanics.

You've spent 20 long years living in the confines of your overbearing mothers garage, your father mysteriously vanished before you were born. But hey, you had plenty of time to work out and dream about the wonders of the world. Sucks to be you though, people eat slime, corruption is rife and everyone wants to fight you… But maybe you can find your father and become the 'dark fist' people whisper about, somehow you could actually be humanity's savior, the one who uncovers the super secret secrets of the Goodness Corporation… Or not. It's a choose-your-own adventure; stay in the garage if you want.

Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine takes place right after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. After meticulously analyzing Meat Boy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus now has all the data he needs to create the perfect Meat Boy clone! There's just one problem: The DNA sample he's collected isn't a perfect specimen, which in turn yields some…less than perfect clones. Dr. Fetus' solution is to create a bunch of ruthless test chambers to weed out the crap clones from the good ones. The specimens start out looking nothing like Meat Boy, but over time that grotesquely lovable face that Dr. Fetus hates so much, starts to emerge. Perfect clones are just on the horizon…

Be the architect of a SteamWorld mining town! Break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin'-tootin' entertainment. There's an abandoned mine sitting under your town, and it's rumored to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping the impending doom. Use the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried in the mine to expand your town. Stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

Worldless is set in a world where polar opposite realities are aligned with a common spark. Players will venture into an abstract setting full of entities with opposing goals. One half is fixated on the virtue of their nature, the other is seeking to exchange it for their demise. Polarities attract, resulting in neverending conflict, and the result is the traumatic process of Absorption which sees their very natures exchange. In Worldless, you'll learn the nuances of an optimized combat system by mastering your timing and refining your strategies. Absorb enemies to learn new abilities in an ever-expanding skill tree to unlock new ways to explore and add depth to combat encounters. You'll explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them, and engage ferocious beings in fast-paced, turn-based action combat.

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. Viewfinder is a mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world.

Three years have passed since Renata ventured deep into the lost ruins and saved her parents (and the world!) from Beelzebub, Lord of the Flies. Since then, it's been a tradition to spend some time with Hatter and her former rival-turned-best-pal Jake – the friends she met on her original adventure – every summer… camping, hiking and having fun in general. However – one day, when they're coming back from a hike on the jungle, they see Jake's town attacked by the nasty Fly Bois! It seems like some of them are still loyal to Beelzebub, and under the command of the vengeful General Fluff, they're scheming to use secret technology to bring the Lord of the Flies back to this world… so now, join Renata and Jake as they have to chase the flies all over the world to thwart their plan!

Dave The Diver is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Join forces with a friend and embark on an epic journey through a medieval fantasy land inhabited by powerful, de-evolved dragons. Unravel the mystery behind "The Wither," a deadly disease that is spreading throughout the kingdom, threatening its very existence. Take on the role of Helena, a formidable royal guard with unmatched strength, and the roguish burglar Jarel, reluctantly roped into this quest. Explore treacherous caves and cursed jungles, seeking the lost prince Felix and working to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Join series favorite Koa and her friend Napopo on an action-packed journey through the world of Mara! Traverse wild islands, dodge cunning traps, and defeat the knarrrrrliest pirate bosses in this loving tribute to classic platforming adventures. Unlock an archipelago piece by piece. From sandy beaches to bubbling volcanoes, there's no shortage of charming and colourful islands to visit, each one chock full with secrets and collectibles. Each level offers beautiful visuals rich with detail and depth

Wildmender is a game about bringing a deserted world back to life. Explore the vast desert, alone or with friends. Collect plants and bring them back to your garden to thrive. Craft new tools and use them to shape the earth, and channel water to your plants. Delve into the mysteries of a fallen civilization and discover their magic. Befriend animals, spirits, and seek out the gods to help you defend the land from the vicious wraiths who seek to corrupt it. It's up to you to save the world, one seed at a time.

Strayed Lights is an atmospheric action-adventure with fluid combat and an intricate world imbued with mystery. You are a tiny, growing light seeking transcendence. Explore a dark and oneiric world of rampant nature and corrupted cities. Embody a tiny being of light on its path towards awakening. Fight your inner demons and restore your balance.

You're Alex, a rookie backpacker taking a much needed break from modern life. Your trip is interrupted when you are suddenly shipwrecked on Ambrosia Island; a beautiful long-forgotten place of myth and sunshine. It's home to the gods of Greek mythology. They're real after all, even if they are having an identity crisis.

Broken Roads is the upcoming debut title from Australian indie studio Drop Bear Bytes. Born of a love for traditional computer role-playing games, Broken Roads provides a rich, engaging narrative in which players make their way across a desolated Australia. Blending together traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering unlimited character development options, Broken Roads presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass. This novel design sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character's philosophical leaning.

Welcome to the Lost Caribbean! In this stealth strategy game, join a ghost ship with a living soul and assemble a cursed pirate crew. Embrace magical powers to defy the menacing army of the Inquisition, who stands between you and the mysterious treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai.

Shogun Showdown is a turn-based combat game with rogue-like and deck-building elements. Position yourself and attack at the right time, upgrade your tiles and combo them to get ready to face the Shogun!

Shuffle Tactics is a roguelite deckbuilding tactical RPG. Strategize to survive tough battles, pick the right cards to create powerful synergies and bond with your sidekicks to get an edge in battle! Every run is different, who knows what you will encounter on your quest to become Asteria's ruler…

Robo Frenzy combines the thrill of battling colossal robots with weapons and machines you make. Grab materials and throw them into factories to make swords, laser blasters, and boomerangs. Link factories together to create even more powerful weapons like a giant drill and a cactus lasso?! Use cannons, springy hands, and an arsenal of machines to crush a TV-rex throwing a temper tantrum with traps designed by you. Connect machines together and construct creative inventions to save Omniland from rampaging robots.

Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever loving crap out of one another! Troublemaker brings favorite action-adventure-beat-'em-up elements from the strongest traditions in the genre.

You play as the android Elsie, embarking on a quest to clean up the world she calls home in this roguelike neon platformer. Start your journey in Sapir Wharf, a haven for all survivors of the attacks on Dr Grey's city. From here, players will take the lighthouse teleporter and set out to the staple first location, the Eclipse Skyport, where you'll encounter your first Guardian: Celestia. Fight through a challenging hoard of enemies, defeat the boss at the end of the biome, and you'll be rewarded with a selection of places to explore. Every playthrough will feature a selection of three biomes to explore, each differing greatly in art style and level design.

With the mysterious arrival of the Black Stone Tower, the once peaceful world was changed forever. The energy emitting from the tower initially brought prosperity to the lands, but as the power grew, evil spirits emerged and took over the living. Mighty warriors tried to stop the invasion by destroying the tower, but an unfortunate betrayal led to their failure.

Take control of your parallel selves on a mission to save the dying multiverse. Explore dark, sci-fi worlds and engage in fast-paced, smooth and precise combat. The various branches of the multiverse are always changing. Fight through a combination of procedurally-generated levels as well as hand-crafted challenges and arenas that will put your skills to the test. Levels with 3D graphics are seamlessly constructed out of hundreds of custom-made rooms.

Dubium is a survival social deduction game set in a near future sci-fi environment. Five Frontiers must work together to complete different missions to escape before it's too late. But beware, one of the Frontiers is a Traitor whose goal is to escape and leave the others to fall into the abyss.

Sulfur is a modern old-school action-adventure: Outsmart enemies, find treasure, improve weapons, harness powers. Delve deeper, find answers, make it end. Plan ahead to outsmart enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil. Utilize playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Make creative builds with weapons, equipment, tools and enchantments to aid your quest. Be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies. There's plenty of playstyles – the choice is yours.

A retro FPS for the ages! Completely rebuilt from the ground up for VR! Once branded a HERETIC. Now YOU have been chosen as our champion! Reclaim our sacred weapons. Take back our ancient lands. If you can stand… AMID EVIL.

From the makers of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes… experience another bloody disgusting take on the souls-like genre with unnerving aesthetics, abysmal monsters and gore galore as you set out to defeat the Lords of Ire.

Lethal Honor – Order of the Apocalypse is a challenging action-adventure roguelite, featuring precise and strategical combat against eldritch creatures, using melee combat and tons of different abilities in many different locations. Be part of a secret organization that operates within the realm of impossibilities an investigates – but most importantly – destroys paranormal events and interdimensional inconveniences.

You are a prisoner sentenced to explore a derelict megastructure that sprawls deep beneath the surface of the mimic moon Luna. You are tasked with recovering forgotten technology from within the Abyss and the lost colony it consumed. Every move you make will be overseen by your artificial prison guard named Aylin. These centuries-old ruins are alive with maddening echoes, insinuating secrets of the once prosperous city of Greymont and its terrible fate. The Scourge. The tenets of the All-Father. The choir of the Collective. The voices of the Abyss call to you; they whisper strange missives…

Inkbound reinvents turn-based gameplay in a fluid online-only co-op roguelike from the creators of Monster Train. Play solo or party up to dive into the magical, dangerous books of the Atheneum Library and fight to save this rich, ever-expanding world.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a chilled base builder, focusing on the joy of freeform creation. Build, defend and expand fortified settlements shaped by the harsh landscapes of the Ursee. Explore your unforgiving environment, manage the flow of resources as you help to breath life into the land and provide asylum to those lost! There is no scrollable view of a single map, there is an explorable 3D world in which you can build on any rock, cliff and mountain you can find. Build without a grid or planar restriction, up or down it; does not matter. Meet and hire commanders and specialists that unlock new building options, units and stories. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles requires a novel approach to building, something that isn't about clicking over a screen but focusing on the world itself. In this sense the game is one of experimental gameplay and controls, supported by a world and settlement that comes alive before your eyes.

Have a Nice Death is a 2D action roguelike where you play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans. In order to restore order, you'll have to grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who's boss.

The dragons have been popping peglins and stealing all of your gold for as long as you can remember. Enough is enough. It's time to venture through the woods, conquer the fortress, and delve into the heart of the dragon's lair to take back what's yours and teach those dragons a lesson. Peglin plays like a combination of Peggle and Slay the Spire. The enemies are tough, and if you're defeated your run is over, but you've got powerful orbs with special effects and incredible relics that influence both your enemies and the physics you'll use to defeat them.

The original epic introduction to the eternal Kung Fury beat 'em up saga. New stages, and the Hackademy. Both The Arcade Strikes Back and the A Day At The Beach campaign.

You play as Henry, a funny little character, merely half a head, but with the peculiar ability to possess and control anything within their reach. Discover every object's unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to progress through Henry's not-so-ordinary everyday life. Become a knife to slice your morning toast, water your beloved plants as a watering can, and experience how much fun making your bed as bouncy wobbly pillows can be. A humorous narrator accompanies you on your journey through Henry's life as you help them to rediscover their lost playfulness.

Loddlenaut is an ocean cleanup adventure set on a vibrant alien planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is tasked with cleaning up the pollution left behind by spacefaring mega-corporation. Befriend local axolotl-like creatures and explore sunken corporate ruins as you revive the planet's lush ecosystems.

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom is a bump'a'jump arcade platformer ready to take players on the trip of a lifetime! Jump behind the wheel of a vibrant yellow taxi with millions of miles under its drive belt and a cruising style to match. Ride to the top of hills, trees, houses, and people before the clock runs out, and meet a colorful cast of weirdos in this nostalgia-infused roadtrip.

Mail Time is a relaxing, cottagecore adventure set in a peaceful forest, far, far away. It's your first day on the job as a newly minted Mail Scout. Equipped with a mushroom hat, a pack full of letters, and unbridled enthusiasm, it's time to deliver letters and packages across the Grumblewood Grove. Their recipients eagerly await the sight of your mushroom hat, so don't tarry! Run, jump, glide, and make your way across the forest to deliver parcels and joy to the cute critters that inhabit these woods.

Grab a blanket, brew up a cup of chamomile tea, and get snuggled in with Gourdlets, a city-building sandbox about crafting adorable towns for little vegetable folks. Pick from an uber-cute catalogue of buildings, plants and decorations to design the perfect cozy paradise. The Gourdlets will arrive by train and start to inhabit the world as you build it, fishing in the pond, snoozing by the fire, and generally having a grand old time. Gourdlets are super easy to please and will be happy no matter what, so it's your job to decide what their new home should look like!

Hands down the most adventurous and handsome hand in the world! You play as a hand on a gripping handventure where you single-handedly face numerous obstacles and avoid a handful of terrible feet.

Welcome to Botany Manor, a stately home in 19th-century England. You play as inhabitant Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. Explore your house and gardens, filled with research, to figure out the ideal habitat of forgotten flora. Grow each plant to discover the mysterious qualities they hold…

The mountains are calling! Complete routes of varying difficulty to scale summits in this wholesome yet ribbiting first-person climbing sim. Overcome obstacles, unlock upgrades, explore a mountain paradise, and get chummy with Valley Peaks' froggy inhabitants as you climb to your heart's content.