Heritage Auctions Off Sealed Pokémon Base Set Box For Record Price

Heritage Auctions, a collectibles-specialized auction house based in Dallas, TX, has done it again.

In an auction they held just a week ago, Heritage has officially sold a sealed booster box of Base Set from the Pokémon Trading Card Game for a staggering $360,000, breaking any record set previously for an item of this kind. Incidentally, the previous record for the highest auction price for a sealed box of Base Set went to this auction house as well. We covered this very auction back in September when it was only at $110,000, prior to its end. The previous highest amount was $198,000, which, while quite a lot of money, does not come all that close to Heritage's present record.

The winning bid was set by one Thomas Fish, president of blowoutcards.com. Fish also purchased a Gem Mint 10 copy of the Pokémon Demo Game Sealed Booster Pack at this time for a whopping $22,800.

According to Heritage's coverage of their auction's conclusive results, bidders were quite aggressive in their pursuit of the sealed booster box, still in its original shrinkwrap. The world record was technically broken before online bidding even ended.

We are left to wonder exactly why this booster box has sold for nearly double what the previous one went for. Newly-retired rapper Logic seems to have given the game's most vintage cards a booster shot when he bought a Gem Mint 10-graded copy of a first edition Base Set Charizard for $226,000, the highest price anyone has ever paid for the card. Since then, influencers such as Logan Paul and Arin Hanson have pushed the market higher and higher by collecting and unboxing videos on YouTube.

Heritage Auctions continues its auctions today with a glut of wonderful items, including video games, comics, and original art. If you feel so inclined to, give them a look! Who knows? You might find something to bid on.