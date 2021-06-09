Hex Of Steel Now Available On PC, Mac, And Linux Operating Systems

Independent video game developer SuperIndie Games has officially launched a new title for devices with PC, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Hex of Steel is a hexagonal grid-based strategy game that puts you in the hot seat in the midst of World War II. The game covers all fronts, and its editor system allows the recreation of virtually any conflict.

According to the press release by SuperIndieGames, Hex of Steel was originally titled "Operation Citadel", but its name was since changed. Furthermore, the game features over 1,600 different unit types, enormous maps, numerous campaigns, and a ton of editing material so that you can toy around with the very nature of the second World War.

The press release by SuperIndie Games states that some of the key features for Hex of Steel include the following:

New Updates Added borders to all countries in the game. You cannot enter any country you want at any time, you will need to be at war to do so.

Added research with a "Tech tree". This is optional, but it can be fun to research technologies through time.

Added many, many, MANY new units (including but not only partisans, radars).

Added new tiles. Including new coast tiles that are generated automatically when you load a map, better look overall.

Added random scenario generator. Generate a random scenario with settings you can choose from in just a few clicks

Added new mechanics (entrenchment). New Changes All units graphics. Counters now look better than ever.

New game logo, wallpaper, and name.

Improved performances and stability throughout the game.

Modding system with a mod manager.

AI got way better.

You can find this game on Steam by clicking here. Are you excited about Hex of Steel? Let us know what you think in the comments below!