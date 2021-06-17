HexGaming Launches Their Own Esports Controller For PS5

HexGaming revealed their latest gaming controller specifically designed for PS5 esports competition this week with the HEX Rival. This controller was straight-up designed to give you an edge on the game from the grip to the button scheme to the feel of the thumbsticks. The company also went out of its way to make several different design schemes so that no matter what kind of gamer you are, you can have a design that you'll enjoy picking up and looking at before you decimate your opponents. If you're looking to snag one of these, it'll run you $250 through their website or Amazon. You can read more about the controller below.

The HexGaming HEX Rival Controller for PS5 is a fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for eSports Gamers. Made with an innovative modular design, users can switch components in and out to fit their hands to adapt to different playing styles and specific games, while increasing control for an optimal performance. Using an ergonomic layout, the HEX Rival Controller is super comfortable to use, especially for gamers who like to play for longer periods of time. Six-in-One interchangeable thumbsticks with 3 different heights.

Two different ergonomic thumb grip designs – domed or concave.

Ability for gamers to operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy (giving players the edge in FPS games with better aiming).

Option to activate the remap program during the game and assign a maximum of 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad) to the rear buttons.

Interchangeable thumbsticks to play wired or wireless – switch thumbsticks in seconds, and remappable rear buttons configurations on the fly. With this highly engineered controller, the standard for top-notch gameplay has been elevated.