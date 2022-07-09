HexGaming Releases The Hex Rival Pro Controller For PS5

HexGaming released a brand new game controller for the PlayStation 5 this week as players can snag the Hex Rival Pro Controller. Clain in black and gold and customized for esports players, this particular design was made to be the ultimate step-up for those who take their gaming very seriously. The controller brings with it comfort for your hands so they never get too tired, with an ergonomic button layout, programable options, and more. If you're looking for something to last you a long time with your console, this may be the one. You can read more about the controller below as it currently sells for $200 via their website and Amazon.

The HexGaming Hex Rival Pro controller for PS5 is the ultimate, fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for tactical eSports gamers. With an ergonomic layout, the Hex Rival Pro controller is the most comfortable eSports controller available, providing gamers who play for long periods of time with perfect fit they need for every game. Made with an innovative modular design, users can switch components in and out to fit their hands to adapt to different playing styles and specific games, while increasing control for optimal performance. The Hex Rival Pro package comes complete with the Rival Pro Controller, 6 in 1 interchangeable thumbsticks, user manual and after-sales service card. Please note, the controller doesn't come with cables or any other accessories. Interchangeable thumbsticks, play wired or wireless, switch thumbsticks in seconds, and remappable rear buttons configurations on the fly.

Players can activate the remap program during the game and assign a maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons.

6-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, 3 different heights, 2 different ergonomic thumb grip design, domed or concave. Gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy.