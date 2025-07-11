Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hide The Corpse, HyperVR Games, Realcast

Hide The Corpse Confirmed For August PSVR2 Release

After having already been released on SteamVR and Metya Quest, Hide The Corpse will be making its way to PSVR2 this August

Article Summary Hide The Corpse brings its chaotic corpse-concealing gameplay to PSVR2 in August after a Quest and SteamVR debut

Race against time to hide Gus—move furniture, destroy evidence, and outsmart the incoming cops

Explore wild locations like retro apartments, sunken ships, and even zero-gravity spaceships

Earn points for creative corpse hiding and unlock fun skins like Disco, Superhero, and Zombie costumes

VR developer Realcast and publisher HyperVR Games confirmed that their game Hide The Corpse will finally be coming to PSVR2 next month. If you haven't seen this one before, the game is pretty simplistic to follow but hard to manage, as you must conceal Gus in a certain amount of time from being found. The game has already been released for Meta Quest and SteamVR, but PlayStation players will now get their chance when it arrives on August 18, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off what the game plays like.

Hide The Corpse

Conceal Gus among challenging surroundings in each distinct location. Blend his brightly-colored '70s button-up with retro Diner seats, shuffle furniture and trinkets around in the Apartment, or hide in plain sight among modern marvels at the Museum. But wait, it gets weirder! Float away from felony charges on the zero-gravity Spaceship, and send evidence to the seafloor in the Sunken Ship! Earn points for destroying critical evidence like fingerprints and spend them on the latest in corpse costumes! Opt for an era-appropriate Disco outfit, become the supervillain to Gus' superhero suit, or get spooky with Zombie clothes and makeup! Overcome additional trials with game-altering Modifiers, like Gas Crisis, where a flatulent Gus' farts propel him across stages.

Physics & Chaos: Lift, drag, and get messy to hide the corpse — time's ticking, and the cops are coming!

Lift, drag, and get messy to hide the corpse — time's ticking, and the cops are coming! Improve Your Strategy: Didn't nail it the first time? No problem! Go back, switch up your tactics, and discover new, smarter ways to hide the evidence. Every failure brings you closer to perfection!

Didn't nail it the first time? No problem! Go back, switch up your tactics, and discover new, smarter ways to hide the evidence. Every failure brings you closer to perfection! Amazing Locations: Each level brings a fresh challenge, from the Apartment to the Museum to the Spaceship.

Each level brings a fresh challenge, from the Apartment to the Museum to the Spaceship. Make It Your Style: Earn points by hiding evidence and erasing fingerprints, then spend them to unlock quirky skins like Zombie, Superhero, Disco, and more!

Earn points by hiding evidence and erasing fingerprints, then spend them to unlock quirky skins like Zombie, Superhero, Disco, and more! Don't Forget: You have four minutes, six hiding spots, and a ticking clock before the cops arrive. Can you pull it off in time?

