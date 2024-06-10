Posted in: Devolver Digital, Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Devolver Direct

Highlights From The 2024 Devolver Direct Showcase

Devolver Digital held their annual insanity livestream with the 2024 Devolver Direct, as several games were revealed with release dates.

Devilver Digital held their annual stream of insanity as the 2024 Devolver Direct took place over Summer Game Fest weekend, with the theme being Volvy's 15th Birthday! For us to sit here and make sense of anything Devolver does on this stream would be a waste, as we believe you should just watch the stream above and enjoy it. But the shorthand is they revealed details on multiple games while also taking the piss out of the gaming industry. You can read up on all the games revealed by the company itself below.

Devolver Direct 2024

Possessor(s)

Possessor(s) is a fast-paced action side scroller with combat inspired by platform fighters, featuring a story told through dangerous characters set in a deep interconnected world ripe for exploration. Play as Luca, the host, and Rehm, her less-than-cooperative counterpart, as they explore a quarantined city ripped apart and flooded by an interdimensional catastrophe. Their only hope of survival is by learning to co-exist.

Tenjutsu

In Tenjutsu you play as a renegade yakuza hellbent on defying her former associates and loosening their grip on the Secret Garden City. Four powerful crime syndicates control the city, ruling with an iron fist. To defeat them, you must master a brutal brawling system and build a diverse arsenal of weapons, upgrades and martial arts techniques, breaking their hold on the streets in a flurry of violence. As these sinister organizations fall to your fists, tackled in any order you wish, the city is reborn. The ruined streets become vibrant and full of life, and you can spend gathered resources in shops and restaurants to help you on your quest. Shape the city to fit your play style, unlocking new weapons, combat moves and areas to explore. Just don't take too long: the longer you spend preparing, the stronger your enemies will become.

Anger Foot

Developed by Free Lives (Broforce, GORN, Terra Nil), Anger Foot is a lightning-fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass—and you can experience its foot-based chaos yourself when the game launches on PC on July 11. In this relentless first-person kicker you'll crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters. Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies, clearing out slums, sewers and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways.

Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smoldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones and crumpled energy drinks. Shit City is a disease and your foot is the cure. Lace-up a capricious collection of formidable footwear to fight through a diverse series of deranged city districts. Are you the god of style, speed or power? Discover secrets and unlocks that encourage replayability – and learn to tackle levels in new creative, ridiculous and devastating ways. Become one with the toes and be quick on the trigger. Your skills must surpass human comprehension if you are to prevail and learn the secret of the Anger Foot.

The Crush House

The Crush House will make its long-awaited debut on Aug. 9 for PC. Created by UK-based developer Nerial (Reigns), The Crush House is THE reality TV sensation of 1999, and it has a new producer: you. Playing as new hire Jae, take your camera into the show's iconic Malibu mansion and keep viewers glued to their screens by filming all the drama, romance and tension that erupts. But fail to keep your audience entertained and you may suffer a fate worse than death: cancellation. Choose between 12 eccentric personalities and find your four-person cast for each season's run. Mix and match conflicting personalities or complimentary attractions and watch as tensions run high and sparks fly. Catch the best stuff on camera and watch your ratings soar.

Everyone with a TV watches The Crush House, from Foodies and Divorced Dads to Butt Guys and… Pharologists? With dozens of micro-audiences to keep entertained, you'll have to be strategic to capture them all. You can't please all the people all of the time, but you'll have to try. But there's more to The Crush House than meets the eye, and a sinister mystery is waiting to be uncovered. Jae can explore the mansion at night when the show goes off-air, engaging in forbidden conversations with the cast to figure out the many dark and twisted secrets of The Crush House.

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance

Unholy Alliance, the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introduces a new playable character: the Goat. Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op. Crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult and seek new powers together on Aug. 12. Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat.

Enjoy new two-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses and relics as you embark on co-op crusades. The Lamb and the Goat can swap weapons, deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back or deal a critical hit if their attacks are in sync. Solo players also get a heap of new powers and abilities to play with. As well as the addition of co-op play, the Unholy Alliance expansion also adds new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests and other secrets to discover.

The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium

The critically acclaimed storyline of Croteam and Devolver Digital's mind-expanding existential puzzler, The Talos Principle II, is far from over. Road to Elysium will take players even deeper into this unique vision of a post-human future. This three-part coda will reunite you with beloved characters and put your puzzle-solving skills to the test through a series of thought-provoking new stories. Following the events of The Talos Principle II, Road to Elysium continues the evolution of the robot world, providing you with a new perspective on some of the key moments from 1K's journey, and challenging you with puzzles built around both new and pre-existing mechanics. The expansion is made up of three chapters, each of which has its own distinctive look and feel.

Orpheus Ascending: Explore the philosophy of love, death and resurrection through the story of Hypatia and Sarabhai. Return to the role of 1K to enter Sarabhai's mind and retrieve the shattered fragments of her personality. Set in a gorgeous environment inspired by Ancient Egypt, this chapter challenges you to solve a series of complex laser-based puzzles in unconventional ways.

Explore the philosophy of love, death and resurrection through the story of Hypatia and Sarabhai. Return to the role of 1K to enter Sarabhai's mind and retrieve the shattered fragments of her personality. Set in a gorgeous environment inspired by Ancient Egypt, this chapter challenges you to solve a series of complex laser-based puzzles in unconventional ways. Isle of the Blessed: Hang out with Yaqut and Miranda as they join Cornelius and Athena on a puzzle-driven adventure set on a stunning Caribbean island. Challenge yourself with a wide variety of never-before-seen puzzles using familiar tools, culminating in the Hexahedron, a large continuous puzzle cluster set in a mysterious tower.

Hang out with Yaqut and Miranda as they join Cornelius and Athena on a puzzle-driven adventure set on a stunning Caribbean island. Challenge yourself with a wide variety of never-before-seen puzzles using familiar tools, culminating in the Hexahedron, a large continuous puzzle cluster set in a mysterious tower. Into the Abyss: Return to one of the most dramatic moments from The Talos Principle II and find out what happened to Byron when he was trapped in the Megastructure. Taking place on a series of floating islands, this chapter takes you on a trippy journey through a glitchy dream world full of extremely difficult puzzles that will make even veteran players' heads spin.

