Hitman 3 Reveals Some Of The Content To Arrive In Year Two

IO Interactive dropped some new details today about the upcoming content they'll eventually release for Hitman 3 during Year Two. The main focus of this was the content coming up this month as there will be a number of fun activities you can get in on. Including getting the Ducky Gun and the Yellow Rabbit suit, Features Contracts taking things to a new food fight level, The Iconoclast coming in as a Reactivated Elusive Target, and more. You can read the notes of what they have coming down the road in 2022 below with the patch notes for May's content here.

Hitman 3: Freelancer is the next evolution of Hitman and an entirely new way to engage with the world and characters that IO Interactive built into the World of Assassination over the last 7 years. The team is now aiming to release the Freelancer in the second half of 2022, to help support further development in this truly expansive and involving game mode. Spring Content: With the change to the release date of the Freelancer game mode from Spring to the second half of 2022, IO Interactive has adjusted its plans for the next few months. The biggest change will be several additional rounds of Featured Contracts than the team normally releases over the course of a month. You'll find a detailed May Roadmap graphic below.

A New Map – Ambrose Island: IO Interactive is bringing forward the release date of the 'Rocky' map that was first revealed in January. This is now scheduled for a July 2022 release. This new map will have an intriguing narrative for Hitman fans, as it takes place before the events of HITMAN 3 and fills in a few gaps from the World of Assassination storyline. You can see a sneak peek of the map in the key art above. Welcome to Ambrose Island, 47.

Upcoming Patch – Raytracing: Patch 3.110 arrives on May 24 with PC RayTracing included in the update.