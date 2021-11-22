Hitman 3 Reveals Year Two Of Incoming Content

IO Interactive revealed that they have more content coming to Hitman 3 in Year 2 of the game and showed off a little of what to expect. It appears that they will be highlighting some new features for the game including Ray Tracing and VR gameplay next year, along with some new features to expand the game into new and challenging areas. The team listed some new additions on the way as well as a trailer giving you a sneak peek. But realistically, we're probably not seeing most of this until 2022.

A new way to play Elusive Targets arrives in Hitman 3 in a brand new game mode that we're calling Elusive Target Arcade. Prepare to take on the ultimate Elusive Target challenge in a change to the established formula in this fan-favourite game mode. All Elusive Target Arcade content will be a permanent addition to the game. Full details on how this game mode works will be shared in early January 2022. [REDACTED]: In Spring 2022, we've got a major update to the game planned. Stay tuned for more details.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HITMAN 3 – Year 2 Announcement (https://youtu.be/r6Y3Bqjz_AY)