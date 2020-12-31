Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020

Kyurem finally leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow, January 1st, 2021 at 1 PM Pacific, replaced by Ho-Oh, which will remain as the Legendary Raid Boss until January 5th, 2021 at 10 PM local time. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Ho-Oh, a dual Fire/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Johto region, exploit its double weakness, and understand Ho-Oh's 100% IVs.

Top Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Ho-Oh counters as such:

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Crustle (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Ancient Power)

Melmetal (Thunder Shock, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ho-Oh can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Ho-Oh. Be careful, though, as Ho-Oh has quite a strange circle placement that may take some adjustment.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ho-Oh will have a CP of 2207 in normal weather conditions and 2759 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!