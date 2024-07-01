Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Ho-Oh, pokemon, Shared Skies

Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

The Legendary Fire/Flying-type bird of Johto returns to Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO. Defeat it using these Rock-type counters.

Article Summary Legendary bird Ho-Oh returns to Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids during Shared Skies.

Discover the best Rock-type counters against Ho-Oh, including Shadow and Mega Pokémon.

Learn tips for capturing Ho-Oh, including Shiny odds and the perfect 100% IV CP stats.

Tackle Ho-Oh raids effectively with at least two or more powerful and well-prepared trainers.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It kicks off with a slate of Flying-type Legendaries in Tier Five Raids to match the Season's theme. We will see Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh in Tier Five Raids while Gyarados, Alakazam, Mega Charizard Y, and Tyranitar return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Raikou get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Ho-Oh, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Ho-Oh counters as such:

Shadow Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Stakataka: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ho-Oh can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ho-Oh will have a CP of 2207 in normal weather conditions and 2759 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

