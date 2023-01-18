Hogwarts Legacy Drops Cinematic Trailer Ahead Of Release Hogwarts Legacy has a brand new trailer for you to check out showing off the school and more in a cinematic view.

WB Games and Avalanche Software have released a brand new cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game's release next month. The trailer basically gives you a tour of the school and the surrounding areas through the view of an owl off to deliver a letter from Hogwarts, as you get a much better idea of the depth they have put into recreating the fantasy setting. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom, as the game is still set to be released on February 10th, 2023.

"The cinematic follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, providing an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. As the owl glides through the castle, fans will recognize some familiar names and faces, including Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley. The owl's journey also highlights some of the hidden dangers that players will face, as it narrowly avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard and a dragon's fiery breath."

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."