Holiday Delibird Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday 2022

The annual Winter Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Kyurem is Tier Five raid boss and Mega Glalie leads Mega Raids. There are currently holiday-themed and Ice-type Pokémon in Tier Three raids in honor of this winter event. With this raid guide, you can take on Holiday Delibird in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO and build a team of ideal counters with their strongest moves.

Top Delibird Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Delibird counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Delibird with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Delibird can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Delibird can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. While the rate of this Shiny is unknown, it is not expected to have a boosted Shiny rate as evidenced by previous appearances.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!