Holiday Delibird Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday 2022
The annual Winter Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Kyurem is Tier Five raid boss and Mega Glalie leads Mega Raids. There are currently holiday-themed and Ice-type Pokémon in Tier Three raids in honor of this winter event. With this raid guide, you can take on Holiday Delibird in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO and build a team of ideal counters with their strongest moves.
Top Delibird Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Delibird counters as such:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Delibird with efficiency.
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Delibird can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Holiday Delibird can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. While the rate of this Shiny is unknown, it is not expected to have a boosted Shiny rate as evidenced by previous appearances.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!