Hollowbody Has Released The Third-Person Update

Hollowbody has a new update available now as you can play the game in third-person mode with a new camera functionality option

Article Summary Experience Hollowbody in third-person with the latest update from Headware Games, enhancing gameplay.

Switch between "Classic" and "Modern" camera modes for a tailored gaming experience in Hollowbody.

The update includes significant camera upgrades, bug fixes, and performance improvements for players.

Uncover the gripping storyline of Sasha's disappearance and navigate the eerie exclusion zone in Hollowbody.

Indie game developer and publisher studio Headware Games dropped a new update for Hollowbody, giving it a new third-person update. You now have the option in-game to switch between the "Classic" fixed camera mode and the new "Modern" third-person version at your discretion. So, depending on how you want to play, you have an option. The update also added a ton of upgrades to the camera system, bug fixes, optimizations, and other improvements. You can see a new video showing off the mode above as the update is available now.

Hollowbody

It's been 12 days since Sasha left. You talked about it, you argued about it, and you even laughed about it. Anybody in their right mind knew going to that place was a death wish, a one-way trip to the end of the line. But Sasha wasn't one to scare easily; she wanted answers, and there was only one place those answers held any truth. Her mind was already made up; you just didn't expect her to do it without you. Twelve sleepless nights later, and you finally get the call. Tax has found someone, A border security suit looking to make some extra credits on the down-low.

He can get you clearance, a two-hour window to fly into the zone, find Sasha, and get the hell out of there. You make your way across the exclusion zone, but something's wrong. The nav's running in circles, and you're losing altitude. Before you know it, a blinding white fills the sky. The dash goes dark, and your hover drops out of the air like a lead balloon, slamming into the paved streets below. You wake to the acrid smell of an electrical fire and rain pounding on the cracked windshield. You're surrounded by the crumbling remains of what were once considered homes.

