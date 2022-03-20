Holomento Will Launch In Early Access In Late April

Deck13 announced this week that they'll be bringing their new action RPG Holomento to Early Access on Steam in late April. Created and developed by Sean Weech, the game will have you playing as a lone warrior who has tasked themselves with the dangerous quest of trying to make their way through the mysterious Eventide Hollow. With the bonus quest and equally hard challenge of trying to rebuild what it once was step by step. And why is it all difficult? Because the game has permadeath! Once you die at any point int he game, the quest is over and you'll have to start a new game from the beginning. You can check out the trailer for it below as it will go active on April 27th, 2022.

Holomento is an Indie Permadeatch Action-RPG focusing on the dangerous quest of passing through the mysterious Eventide Hollow – and rebuilding it step by step. A horrible curse was laid upon the land and Eventide Hollow fell into despair. The source of the curse was also its only protection from it… the Holomento. The Holomento traps the souls of all who possess it, the mysterious book affixes itself to those who seek passage through the Hollow. If the Traveler dies, their soul is also added to the Holomento before it returns to its resting place awaiting the next Traveler.

Due to the curse, travelling through Eventide Hollow is quite dangerous, with many enemies that you will have to deal with. Thankfully, Travelers are well versed in handling all kinds of weaponry, from swords and bows to handguns and… grenade launchers? Discover a variety of traditional and nontraditional weapons. Upgrade your stats by collecting hundreds of different items, including special weapons, and utilizing item skills to bring destruction to the dark creatures of the Hollow! Choose from a variety of starting classes! Each class begins with a unique set of items and changes how you will fight your way through the Hollow drastically!