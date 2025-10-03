Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: FarBridge, Homeworld: Vast Reaches

Homeworld: Vast Reaches Confirmed For VR Launch This Month

Players who remember Homeworld will soon be able to play Homeworld: Vast Reaches in VR, which will be released later this month

Article Summary Homeworld: Vast Reaches launches in VR later this month, bringing immersive space combat to SteamVR.

Command your fleet in real-time battles and strategy gameplay, reimagined for virtual reality fans.

Features a dramatic single-player campaign and three new challenge levels with multiple difficulties.

Set between Homeworld 1 and 2, face the new Radaa threat as Tyrra Soban, guided by Karan S'jet.

Indie game developer and publisher FarBridge has confirmed that Homeworld: Vast Reaches will be released into VR this month. The game is based off the original Homeworld PC title released back in 1999, only this time you're getting a far different experience brought to you in an immersive environment. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will drop into SteamVR on October 23, 2025.

Homeworld: Vast Reaches

In Homeworld: Vast Reaches, you play as Fleet Command, controlling your ships in vicious real-time combat against a mysterious new enemy. Immerse yourself in the VR experience in a dramatic single-player campaign and in three new challenge levels, as you direct your fleet to attack, defend, or capture strategic resources to build up your arsenal of ships and achieve victory. Your fleet is now at your fingertips as you can execute strategic attacks on your enemies from any direction or angle. Get up close and personal to epic space battles, commanding your ships in real-time all around you as this new VR perspective allows you to build units, shape fleet formations, and orchestrate combat tactics while you're in the middle of the action.

Designed with the hardcore player in mind – these new challenges are the ultimate test of skill and tactics. These three challenges each have multiple difficulty levels, providing hours of gameplay and a chance to prove yourself as the best commander in the universe. Set between the events of Homeworld 1 and Homeworld 2, you take on the role of Tyrra Soban, a new Fleet Command. Guiding you is Karan S'jet, the legendary hero of Homeworld War, as the original Kushan Mothership is pulled from retirement to serve as the flagship of a new fleet. Together, Tyrra and Karan face a new threat, the Radaa, duplicitous interstellar traders who want to obtain your hyperspace core and don't care if they destroy your Homeworld to get it.

