Homo Ludens Announces Debut Game, Blooming Business: Casino

French independent gaming studio Homo Ludens has today announced their debut game on the way, Blooming Business: Casino. The game is a cute take on the tycoon genre as you are running a 1950's casino inspired by the rise of Las Vegas, but set in a parallel universe where all of the people are actual animals. You'll have to deal with building the casino from scratch, hiring people, running the tables and other games, and also dealing with the criminal element as most casinos back in the day were run by the mobs. It's basically the most adorable cutthroat game you'll see this year. The game doesn't have a release date yet but we know it will be coming to Early Access on Steam sometime this year. Here's some added info on the game from the team.

"It's so exciting for us to finally reveal our first game! As game devs, it's incredibly interesting to try and bring something new to an iconic genre that we've been growing up with as players. Classic Tycoons all have magic in them, and we want to respect that formula, but Blooming Business: Casino will add some emphasis on the drama. It's a game in which people will come to create their own casino and they will hopefully stay for what happens in it, we have interesting characters, meaningful narrative events, players will have to make choices, some tougher than others," said David Rabineau, Founder & CEO of Homo Ludens.

In Blooming Business: Casino players will build and run their own casino from the ground up. That means designing the layout and decorations, the commercial strategy and even setting the games and rules to make sure to maximize the profits. They will also have to deal with maintenance issues, remove pesky customers from the premises, keep clients entertained and excited, and even create moments of joy and exhilaration as wins for clients accumulate. Despite the cute appearance, players will navigate a complex network of factions, allegiances and reputation management, whilst keeping satisfaction levels high amongst staff and customers. Successful casino operators will learn how to manage relationships with the mob as well as the police, while keeping the other key players happy. The game has been designed to be fully moddable, with Homo Ludens planning on releasing the tools they themselves use to make the game to the community after the game releases. Players will be able to create their own items, decorations and characters.