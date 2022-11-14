Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Radiant Charizard

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at the first Radiant Pokémon that we can reveal from the set.

Is this redemption, or was it the plan all along? 2022's special set Pokémon GO gave the three original Kanto Starters the Shiny treatment on these Radiant Cards, and the consensus among collectors was that the Radiant Charizard card was basic and underwhelming. I remember hesitating to report on the leak of the card because the illustration itself didn't seem up to the standards of the Pokémon TCG so I thought it could even be fake. It wasn't. Now, though, we're getting a truly awesome Radiant Charizard with fun, detailed artwork that evokes the style of the ongoing Pokémon anime. Artist Kouki Saitou depicts Shiny Charizard swooping through an icy terrain of towering mountains. It's certainly no surprise that Saitou, who has been contributing to the TCG since the olden days of Aquapolis, delivers a winner here, considering he is responsible for last year's stunning Espeon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

