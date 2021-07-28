Hood: Outlaws & Legends Receives A New PvE Mode

Focus Home Interactive released a new update for Hood: Outlaws & Legends that brings about an entirely new mode to the game. Developers Sumo Digital have added a new PvE mode to the game that will put you on the ropes against everyone else in the lobby to achieve a new set of challenges and harder guards. We have the full patch notes below and a trailer for the mode here for you to check out.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – New Game Mode: PvE Team up with up to three friendly Outlaws and infiltrate the State's strongholds to steal their treasure! In this new cooperative game mode you will fight as one against tougher guards, with limited resources and the fearsome Sheriff tracking your every move. Silent infiltration will be your best weapon to succeed in this deadly new experience. EULA change EULA has been updated. Read more here: https://www.focus-home.com/en-us/eula New inputs design on PC Inputs for takedowns and interactions on PC can now be bound to separate keys – enabled in Gameplay Options with 'Extended Controls (Keyboard)' Balancing Robin flashbang duration has been shortened. Bugs Fixes Stability Fixed several client and server stability issues. Level Design: Fixed a few areas where player characters could get stuck on Citadel, Outpost and Graveyard.

Fixed areas where the treasure chest could get stuck in Citadel. Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay [PS5] Fixed reported performance issues

Gear/Rock throwing is now more accurate – more closely matches the drawn trajectory

Fixed an issue where arrows attached to dead characters may not be retrievable.

Fixed interaction prompts being displayed after dying

Fixed issues with AI weapons behaving erratically when they are assassinated.

Fixed an issue where AI seems to be blocking attacks while they have their back turned.

Guards should now behave more consistently when shot from stealth.

Fixed an issue where assassinating a character near an edge caused the player to be thrown up in the air.

Fixed an animation issue when picking up the treasure from crouched

Fixed an issue where interacting with the portcullis quickly as John caused animation issues.

Fixed an issue where the minimap's compass may not indicate North consistently.

If Robin equips both the Forceful Fighter and Tactical Quiver perks, his maximum arrow capacity is 8 arrows (instead of 5 previously)

Fixed an issue where footsteps could not be heard on Coastal.