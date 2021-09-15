Hoonigan Industries Built Themselves A Real-Life Halo Warthog

Hoonigan Industries revealed this week that they took the time to build themselves a real-life Warthog from the Halo series, and it looks rad. The company, which if you're not familiar with it, is the automotive brand behind the likes of Ken Block's Hoonicorn and Hoonitruck, decided to do a special partnership with 343 Industries and recreate the legendary vehicle. To be clear about this, a lot of people have built themselves Warthogs in the past, so this isn't anything new. However, what makes this special is that they're doing everything they can (with modern tech, of course) to meet every single dimension and feature on one of these vehicles. Which is a feat to behold as a lot of the previous models used plastics, fiberglass, and other materials in lieu of having a ton of scrap metal around.

As part of the ramp-up for Halo Infinite, the crew has launched the first video in what will be a ten-part series about how they came together to build a life-size, fully functional Warthog. You can watch the first video down at the bottom as we look forward to seeing everything they did to make this a reality.

Built as a collaboration between 343 Industries and Hoonigan, the Warthog took over a year and hundreds of hours of custom fabrication and assembly to build. The result, which was unveiled at the Free Guy world premeire in August, features: 1,060 horsepower, off-road capability and a top speed of over 100 mph

A 438ci twin turbo small block Ford V8 (the same setup as Ken Block's Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2)

Body, interior, switchgear and accessories all hand-crafted based off of high-res images of the Warthog

43" Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XS tires

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WE BUILT A REAL HALO WARTHOG WITH 1,000HP! (https://youtu.be/ktMV5cM5GFw)