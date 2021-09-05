Hoopa Arrives Today In Special Pokémon GO Event

After a summer of build-up, the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa will be released today in Pokémon GO. The Hoopa's Arrival Event, which also functions as an Incense Day, begins at 11 AM local time today, September 5th. It will add another page to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief questline, which we have the tasks and rewards for below. Let's get into the details of this highly anticipated event.

Here's how Niantic described the event over on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Available beginning Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. local time Complete the seasonal Special Research tasks for an opportunity to catch Hoopa! On Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, various strange phenomena will be happening all around the world —maybe this has something to do with Hoopa?!

We can now confirm the updated tasks and rewards for the season-long, 16-page Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO. The current quest is:

Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Page Two of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Page Three of Sixteen

Make 5 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Earn 5,000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives

REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

It seems that pages like Page Two and now Page Four will essentially function as blocks to keep Pokémon GO trainers from advancing. Once the blocks lift and it becomes time to move to the next page, these block pages will turn into auto-claim rewards.

Here is the breakdown of the event's rotating schedule:

11 AM – 12 PM: Psychic-types

12 PM – 1 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

1 PM – 2 PM: Psychic-types

2 PM – 3 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

3 PM – 4 PM: Psychic-types

4 PM – 5 PM: Dark-types & Ghost-types

Pokémon confirmed to be available for the Psychic-type hours include:

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Spoink

Girafarig

Munna

Beldum

"and more"

Pokémon confirmed to be available for the Dark-type and Ghost-type hours include:

Alolan Rattata

Poochyena

Duskull

Purrloin

Sableye

Carvanha

Drifloon

"and more"