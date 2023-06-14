Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt, indie games, Villainous Games Studio

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt Will Be At Steam Next Fest

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt is the latest game confirmed to be a part of Steam Next Fest, taking place on June 19th.

Indie game developer and publisher Villainous Games Studio confirmed this week they will bring their latest game, Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt, to Steam Next Fest. The game will center around a village called Luna Nova, which has undergone a curse from a looming shadow known as the Devourer. It will be up to you to prevent it from consuming everything in your path and protecting the village. The game will have a free demo during the event from June 19th-26th, but for now, here's more info on the title.

"Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt is a single-player stealth survival horror game that blends the replayability of roguelites with the tension found across the horror genre. Step into the role of an appointed Warden tasked with gathering precious ambrosia throughout a sinister, nonlinear environment to find salvation. The impending nightmare of the Devourer lurks throughout the fields, so a strategic execution and a steady heartbeat are vital if Wardens hope to see daylight once again."

"Each night of the hunt delivers a unique and chilling experience. Strategic decision-making and adaptability are the keys to survival when facing the Devourer. Before each night of the harvest, Wardens must decide how much health they are willing to sacrifice in order to gain advantageous tools found across the Farmlands of Luna Nova. As the moon rises on each night, cards are drawn to determine the fate of the Wardens. Cards may bring peculiar abilities, a bit of welcomed luck, and modifiers that affect both the environment and the Devourer alike. From the unearthly soundscapes to the ghastly surroundings, Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt features a bone-chilling atmosphere for Wardens to embrace. Delve into the horrors of the dense, hand-drawn environments backed by an unnerving score from composer Jeff Broadbent (Resident Evil, Assassin's Creed). Become lost in the darkness, unaware of what lies in the shadows ready to strike."

