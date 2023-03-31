Hot Wheels: Rift Rally Officially Releases Today Looking to race Hot Wheels cars for real? Velan Studios and Mattel have officially released Hot Wheels: Rift Rally today.

Velan Studios and Mattel have officially released Hot Wheels: Rift Rally this week, giving you a brand-new racing experience in your home. A mix of RC car tech and mixed reality brings the racing to your home either via the App Store on one PlayStation, as you race one-of-a-kind cars equipped with cameras around the home or even outdoors if you got the reach. We have more info on the game and a couple of quotes about it from the team about this latest release.

"Velan Studios is a leader in mixed reality gaming, and with Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, they've created a Hot Wheels experience that blends digital and physical play in an incredibly imaginative new way," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming, Mattel. "Over the past 55 years, families around the world have created cherished memories with Hot Wheels, and we're thrilled to further that tradition in the digital space to keep the brand ahead of the curve as it continues to resonate with fans."

"At Velan Studios, we pride ourselves on our ability to create ground-breaking game experiences through new forms of play," said Karthik Bala, CEO, Velan Studios. "With Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, we leveled up our RC car technology to really bring the fantasy of being in the drivers' seat of a Hot Wheels car to life. We can't wait for players to experience it for themselves, and turn their living rooms into the ultimate Hot Wheels race tracks."

"In Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, players begin by selecting from two unique modes of play: Campaign Mode, where players create the ultimate mixed reality track and explore different challenge maps where there are multiple challenges to complete and races to race; and Stunt Mode, where they'll stunt the Chameleon without gates as they chain together drifts, wheelies, and burnouts to hit high scores and earn rewards. Hot Wheels: Rift Rally provides endless options to players to customize the look and performance of their cars that impact the RC car's performance in the real world. Through a variety of mini-games, puzzles and challenges – as well as solo or multiplayer sessions – the opportunities for fun in Hot Wheels: Rift Rally are limitless."