Hot Wheels: Rift Rally Set To Launch This March Velan Studios and Mattel have a new racing title due out this March as players will get to play Hot Wheels: Rift Rally in March.

Velan Studios and Mattel have come together for a new racing title, as Hot Wheels: Rift Rally will be getting released for mobile and consoles next month. This is a brand new mixed-reality racing experience that will take a lot of your favorite cars and designs and give them a different race setting as you'll take physical cars and race them around in real-life, using either your iOS device or on consoles for either PS4 or PS5. Kind of like what Mario Kart Live did for the Nintendo Switch. The game s set to be released on March 14th, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer and info below.

"Hot Wheels: Rift Rally puts players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can digitally transform into more than 140 vehicle variations. This includes iconic Hot Wheels such as Twin Mill, Bone Shaker, Mach Speeder, Gotta Go, and more fan-favorites, as well as several Rift Rally original vehicles. In Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, players have two ways to play. In Campaign mode, players set up Rift Gates to create the ultimate mixed reality track and explore different challenge maps where there are multiple challenges to complete and races to race. In Stunt mode, players drive and stunt the Chameleon without gates as they chain together drifts, wheelies, and burnouts to hit high scores and earn rewards."

"Our mission at Velan has always been to create breakthrough games that feel magical to players," said Karthik Bala, CEO, Velan Studios. "Our background combining digital and physical play taught us a lot about the mixed reality racing genre we invented, which we used to bring a transformational new experience to Hot Wheels: Rift Rally."

"Velan Studios' innovative game design and technology introduces a breakthrough play experience for Hot Wheels fans by transforming their home into the ultimate Hot Wheels track for their digital car collection," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming, Mattel. "Hot Wheels: Rift Rally unlocks an exciting new kind of creative play for Hot Wheels fans by bridging physical and digital play in a way we've never seen before," added Chris Down, Chief Design Officer, Mattel.