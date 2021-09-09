Hot Wheels Unleashed Shows Off New Customization Trailer

Mattel and Milestone Games released a new trailer this morning for Hot Wheels Unleashed showing off the customizations you can do. The trailer goes over how you will be able to personalize the liveries of your favorite vehicles and make the Basement you play in a killer spot to invite friends to race and compete in special challenges. Enjoy the trailer below as we race to the release on September 30th.

The Livery Editor allows players to customize their cars to stand out and look unique on the track. Applying colors and shapes to Hot Wheels Originals and Real Manufacturer cars is just the beginning: players can also share their creations with the world or download the best ones from the community. Last but not least, a new environment is ready to join the race. The Basement is a fully customizable space where players can personalize furniture and accessories. If a track is built in the Basement, every player that races on that track will see the Basement customization. Building the most challenging tracks through the living room, the kitchen and the pool table is another way to make the pure racing fun experience of Hot Wheels Unleashed even more personal and distinctive.

Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the die-cast toys. The gameplay includes adrenaline-filled races, an extended choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels that players can customize with different skins, and jaw-dropping tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track modules and interactive items. Hot Wheels Unleashed also features a revolutionary Track Builder enabling players to customize tracks in any game environment and share them with the game's community and a Livery Editor to customize Hot Wheels Originals and Real Manufacturer Cars.