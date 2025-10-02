Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: House of Golf VR, Starlight Games

House Of Golf VR Announced For Late October Launch

Billed as the world’s first mixed reality mini-golf game, House Of Golf VR will be released for Meta Quest later this month

Article Summary House of Golf VR launches late October for Meta Quest as the world’s first mixed reality mini-golf game.

Create custom mini-golf holes and play them anywhere using intuitive mixed reality course creator tools.

Experience vibrant, themed VR courses filled with tricky obstacles and exciting golf challenges.

Unlock unique golf balls and enjoy creative freedom designing courses in limitless MR and VR environments.

VR developer and publisher Starlight Games has announced their latest game, House of Golf VR, while confirming its release date at the same time. The team is billing this as "the world's first mixed reality mini-golf game," as they have created several courses in Mixed Reality for you to play anywhere in your home or out in the real world. You can check out more details below and the trailer above, as the game will officially be released on October 30 for Meta Quest devices.

House of Golf VR

Bring the worlds first Mixed Reality mini-golf game to life with House of Golf VR, where fun meets creativity. Step into vibrant VR courses filled with tricky obstacles, colourful themes, and exciting challenges. Switch to Mixed Reality and design your own mini-golf holes anywhere – your living room, garden, or even the office can become a golf playground. House of Golf VR blends the charm of classic mini-golf with the freedom of MR and VR. Build and customise holes with ramps, hazards, and wild designs, then tee off right where you stand.

Mixed Reality transforms everyday spaces into imaginative golfing adventures. Along the way, discover mystery boxes with unique golf balls to personalise your game. From quick casual rounds to chasing that perfect hole-in-one, House of Golf VR offers something for everyone. With stunning VR visuals, intuitive controls, and limitless MR creativity, this is mini-golf like you've never played before.

Mixed Reality Course Creator – Design and play custom holes in your living room, garden, or even the office.

Vibrant VR Courses – Explore colourful, themed courses packed with fun challenges.

Creative Freedom – Build holes with ramps, hazards, and unique layouts.

Discover Mystery Golf Balls – Unlock rare balls with stylish designs.

Easy to Learn, Hard to Master – Accessible controls with plenty of depth.

Play Anywhere – Turn any space into your own mini-golf adventure.

