Atelier Sophie 2 Introduces New Battle System In Latest Video

Koei Tecmo released a new video this week for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, showing off the new battle system in the game. In this new battle system, up to six-party members can join forces and fight the enemies in front of them for multi-linked turn-based battles. The idea of which is to have everyone working as a team while also getting the most out of every character on the field. Enjoy reading up on it and checking out the latest video about it below as the game is set to be released on February 25th.

One of the abilities that this new combat system introduces is Twin Actions. Here, the front and back rows can choose to attack together, or have the front row make their move first while the back row recovers and charges up. This ability uses less MP than performing the attacks separately, offering the chance for players to inflict more damage to their foes in battle. Alternatively, players can use the Support Guard action that allows a member of the back row to protect a member in the front row when they are being attacked. Since the members in the front and back rows can be freely switched, it's important to keep track of each member's HP and to use these abilities at the right time. In order to use the Twin Actions and Support Guard abilities, Technical Points (TP) are required. When the Dual Gauge reaches 100%, Dual Triggers – a special move where two party members launch a powerful ability together – can be triggered to get an upper-hand in battle.

Some of the enemies that Sophie and her companions encounter will be covered in an aura, and these monsters will be more difficult to inflict damage upon, dealing large amounts of damage to the party. By attacking the monster's aura with an element it is weak against, the aura will be reduced and stun the monster, allowing Sophie and friends to perform more actions in a row than usual. In some battles, Weather Control can also be used during battle to create favourable situations that weaken the monster's aura.

In addition, players will be able to use the game's built-in Photo Mode to capture their favorite moments from inside the game, including images of the beautiful environments, their party members, the people of Roytale, and the many species of monsters roaming the land! With a wide range of edit functions, players can create memorable pictures from their adventure to help them cherish Sophie's epic journey.