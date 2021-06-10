How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke In Pokémon GO: Player Guide

Galarian Slowpoke has been released in raids in Pokémon GO. Like many recent releases, this species will take more effort than earning Candy to evolve it. Here is what you must do in order to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke of choice into its first available evolution: Galarian Slowbro.

Here's how to evolve your newly captured Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro in Pokémon GO:

Make Galarian Slowpoke your Buddy in Pokémon GO.

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon.

Return to your Pokémon storage, click your Galarian Slowpoke, and you will see that you can now press the "evolve" button.

Now, this isn't the only evolution that Galarian Slowpoke is going to get. Just like Kanto Slowpoke, this new variant of the classic species will have a split evolutionary line. While Galarian Slowbro is the currently available evolution, Galarian Slowking will eventually be made available in Pokémon GO. Niantic even specifically mentioned this as-of-yet-unreleased evolution in their official blog announcing this event:

Sometimes the best adventure is a slow one. In the upcoming A Very Slow Discovery event, you'll be able to take inspiration from the very same Pokémon that inspired us: Slowpoke. A Very Slow Discovery will feature Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro! […] We've heard reports that Galarian Slowking is taking its time to make its Pokémon GO appearance. You could even say its arrival might be quite…slow.

My bet would be that Niantic will handle this similarly to how they handled the tiered release of Galarian Farfetch'd and Galarian Sirfetch'd. The former was released without the ability to evolve, and then a mini-event later in the year debuted with a focus on Galarian Farfetch'd and Galarian Ponyta that unlocked the Pokémon's ability to evolve. I'd bet we'll see another Galar- or Slowpoke-themed event pop up when Galarian Slowpoke's ability to evolve into Galarian Slowking is unlocked.