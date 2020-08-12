How to Farm Stardust Successfully In Pokémon GO

Stardust is the most valuable asset in Pokémon GO. It allows Pokémon trainers to power-up Pokémon, trade with friends, and even purify Shadow Pokémon… though, you shouldn't really do that very often. Stardust is earned in-game by catching Pokémon, hatching eggs, battling in raids or GO Battle League, and completing certain Research Tasks. There are ways to optimize the amount of Stardust you earn, and following our Stardust Farming Guide will help you do exactly that.

Mass catching

Catching Pokémon is the best way to farm Stardust, because no matter what is going on in the game… there are always Pokémon to be caught. Putting on an Incense will currently draw one Pokémon spawn to you about every fifty seconds, and a journey out into the wild will add to the number of Pokémon trainers increase exponentially. A terrific way to multiply your daily Stardust while hunting Pokémon is to use the Quick Catch method.

The Quick Catch method, while a bit tricky to master at first, cuts down on time spent waiting to see if a Pokémon is caught, while still throwing a ball at the Pokémon. Essentially, it exploits a mechanic in the game that prevents the "run away" button from disappearing while catching a Pokémon, allowing players to run away after the ball has made contact with the Pokémon. This skips the catch animation, cutting more than ten seconds out of each catch. It may seem minimal, but when you're surrounded by Pokémon, it adds up and allows you to catch far more spawns and accrue more Stardust. Trainers can see the method in practice here.

Stacking Research for bonuses

When completing Research Tasks that involve encounters with Pokémon, there is a way to save these encounters for a later time. If you complete a task that rewards a Mankey encounter, flee from that Mankey. It won't go away. It will stay in your Research Stack in the top tab, which can hold dozens and dozens of Pokémon. Keeping all of these Pokémon in your stack can help you optimize during events using a bonus of double or triple Stardust.

Know when to put on a Star Piece

Star Pieces are items that can be bought in the game's shop that multiple Stardust by 1.5, which can pay off greatly during events with boosted Stardust. Employing the use of a Star Piece, stacked Research encounters, and the Quick Catch method during even just one hour of double Stardust can earn a Pokémon trainer over 100,000 Stardust.

Farming Stardust can be quite a grind, but when looking to power-up Pokémon, it's an investment that will have a longterm payoff.