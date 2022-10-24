How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2022

The Halloween Event 2022 is now live in Pokémon GO. Part One of this two-part event is well underway, and the major focus of many players is, of course, on the two new Shiny Pokémon. Both Noibat and Galarian Yamask can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Today, let's look at the details of the Halloween 2022 Event: Part One in Pokémon GO to help Trainers obtain their Shiny Noibat.

Here's where you can find Shiny Noibat in Pokémon GO during Part One of the Halloween Event 2022:

Event runtime: Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 10 Am until Thursday, October 27th, 2022, at 10 AM local time. Note though, that Noibat will be Shiny boosted specifically during this event.

Not available. Eggs: 7KM Gift Eggs. Noibat will remain in these Eggs during Part Two as well.

7KM Gift Eggs. Noibat will remain in these Eggs during Part Two as well. Raids: Not available.

Only Eggs for Noibat, so get hatching! Shiny Noibat is the prize of the event, undoubtedly.

Here are the new details for the Halloween 2022 Event Part Two in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pikachu with the Halloween Mischief hat, Piplup with the Halloween Mischief hat, Drifloon with the Halloween Mischief hat. Wild Spawns: Costumed Pikachu, Costumed Vulpix, Zupat, Haunter, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Sableye (who will unfortunately not be in its Halloween costume), Shuppet, Dusclops, Costumed Piplip, Yamask, Golett, Phantump, Pumpkaboo.

Field Research: Costumed Pikachu, Costumed Vulpix, Costumed Piplup, Shuppet, Duskull, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump.

Certain elements of this event will run through both Part One and Part Two in Pokémon GO. These are features that can be enjoyed throughout the whole Halloween Event 2022

Special Attack: Giratina caught during the Halloween Event will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force.

Giratina caught during the Halloween Event will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force. Special Research: We're getting another Yamask-themed questline with both the standard and Galarian versions.

We're getting another Yamask-themed questline with both the standard and Galarian versions. Ticketed Timed Research: Both a $1 and a $5 Timed Research ticket will be available in the shop. The former features more Yamask encounters, the latter features Candy bonuses, Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item. There isn't enough information here to make a call.

