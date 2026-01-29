Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Come On Studio, Hozy

Hozy Confirmed For PC Release in Late March

Check out the latest trailer for the cozy home renovation game Hozy, as it will be released near the end of March for PC platforms

Article Summary Hozy launches on PC in late March, bringing cozy home renovation gameplay to players everywhere.

Restore your hometown by cleaning, painting, and decorating a variety of forgotten rooms and apartments.

No timers, scores, or stress—just pure relaxation, creativity, and satisfying decorating in Hozy’s flow.

Select from a curated collection of furniture and décor to create beautiful, harmonious living spaces.

Indie game developer Come On Studio and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the release date for their next game, Hozy. Revealed back in May 2025, this is a cozy home renovation game where you restore a dusty town one small room at a time to make the place feel like a bustling place once again. We have the latest trailer for you here as the team confirmed the game will be out on March 30 for PC.

Hozy

After things go south in the big city, you return to your quiet hometown. Once lively, it now feels faded and forgotten. But in the stillness, you find something unexpected — a new passion. Room by room, apartment by apartment, you clean, paint, and restore what was lost. Not just homes, but memories and stories. Not just buildings, but the whole community.

Coziness In Every Detail: Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny "aha!" moment. Plants sway, music players can be turned on, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear the natural sounds louder and invite the wind to play with dust particles.

Coziness In Every Detail: Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny "aha!" moment. Plants sway, music players can be turned on, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear the natural sounds louder and invite the wind to play with dust particles.

The Hozy Flow: Hozy is about slowing down. There are no timers, scores, penalties, and absolutely no stress. Just you, your tools, and the simple joy of making spaces beautiful again. Whether you're wiping windows, choosing the perfect wallpaper, or placing a sofa, it's all about that satisfying flow.

Unleash Your Inner Designer: Skip the catalogue overwhelm. Browse a designer-curated collection of furniture and décor, carefully tuned to complement one another. Rotate, move, and place items freely. Match wall colors and flooring from a palette of harmonized tones. Use the tools at your disposal wisely, and you'll create spaces worthy of an interior-design magazine!

