Human Fall Flat Just Received New Content For Mobile

505 Games revealed this morning that Human Fall Flat has just received a new batch of content for the mobile version. Along with Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games, the team has added two new fan-made courses Golf and City. These are community-created levels from winners in the Worldwide Workshop competition in which fans submitted levels for cash prizes. The mobile update is available today in North America, Europe, Oceania, and parts of Asia. The Mainland China version will be coming soon through publishing partner XD Inc. You can read more about the update below and check out a trailer of it in action.

Golf and City are part of ongoing updates from 505 Games, Curve Digital, and No Brakes Games that embrace and enhance the celebrated playful physics of Human Fall Flat. These post-release updates draw on the ingenuity and creativity of its community and offer players more imaginative ways to enjoy its lighthearted gameplay solo or with friends. Golf – Created by community member "PrinceS," Golf turns the relaxing sport into an exciting outing as players tee off using golf balls (or their fellow Humans) into holes scattered throughout the level. Players can clamber into golf carts, venture through the course, but must watch out for giant swinging golf clubs, spinning windmills and daring puzzles. 2020's Worldwide Workshop competition awarded Princes $10,000 USD for use of creativity and imagination.

City – The future is now and it's neon. Created by 2019 Worldwide Workshop winner "Gotcha," City is a colorful urban dreamscape filled with futuristic sporting challenges. Players can partake in extreme and hilarious versions of bowling, crossbow archery and basketball. Traverse across neon-lit skyscrapers and soar through the sky with drones in this mesmerizing level.