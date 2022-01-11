Humankind's First DLC "Cultures Of Africa" Is Up For Pre-Order

SEGA has revealed the first official DLC for Humankind this week as Cultures Of Africa is now currently available to pre-order. Developer Amplitude Studios has put together a new set of cultures from across the continent at different periods of time that you can start the game wish to explore, build your society, and eventually become a civilization in, each with its own perks and benefits to help you get a quick start in certain areas. We have the rundown of what's involved as you'll get six new cultures, five new wonders, seven independent people, and 15 new narrative events. The DLC will officially release on January 20th for $9.

Humankind – Cultures Of Africa: Six New Cultures Era 1 – Bantu (Expansionist) The Bantu expansion is a postulated series of major migrations of an original Ntu-speaking group from Central- West-Africa across much of sub-Saharan Africa. Pick this culture if you want to grab a lot of land fast and early!

(Expansionist) The Bantu expansion is a postulated series of major migrations of an original Ntu-speaking group from Central- West-Africa across much of sub-Saharan Africa. Pick this culture if you want to grab a lot of land fast and early! Era 2 – Garamantes (Agrarian) The Garamantes emerged as a major regional power in the mid-second century AD. Their growth and expansion rested on a complex and extensive qanat irrigation system (known as foggaras in Berber), which supported a strong agricultural economy and large population. Pick this culture if you want to get food from arid Territories!

(Agrarian) The Garamantes emerged as a major regional power in the mid-second century AD. Their growth and expansion rested on a complex and extensive qanat irrigation system (known as foggaras in Berber), which supported a strong agricultural economy and large population. Pick this culture if you want to get food from arid Territories! Era 3 – Swahili (Merchant) The rise of the Swahili coast city-states can be largely attributed to the region's extensive participation in a trade network that spanned the Indian Ocean. Pick this culture if you have lots of coasts and want to take advantage of them!

(Merchant) The rise of the Swahili coast city-states can be largely attributed to the region's extensive participation in a trade network that spanned the Indian Ocean. Pick this culture if you have lots of coasts and want to take advantage of them! Era 4 – Maasai (Agrarian) A fierce pastoralist people with a Nilotic (rather than Bantu or Swahili) language. For the Maasai, achieving warrior status meant single-handedly killing a lion with a spear. Pick this culture if you want to optimize your growth rate in Humankind!

(Agrarian) A fierce pastoralist people with a Nilotic (rather than Bantu or Swahili) language. For the Maasai, achieving warrior status meant single-handedly killing a lion with a spear. Pick this culture if you want to optimize your growth rate in Humankind! Era 5 – Ethiopians (Militarist) During the Scramble for Africa, Ethiopia and Liberia were the only two nations that preserved their sovereignty from long-term colonization by a European colonial power. By weaving the natural cliffs and ledges into the creation of their fortresses, Ethiopia was able to fend off most colonial forces. Pick this culture if you'd like to quickly catch up on military and science!

(Militarist) During the Scramble for Africa, Ethiopia and Liberia were the only two nations that preserved their sovereignty from long-term colonization by a European colonial power. By weaving the natural cliffs and ledges into the creation of their fortresses, Ethiopia was able to fend off most colonial forces. Pick this culture if you'd like to quickly catch up on military and science! Era 6 – Nigerians (Agrarian) Nigeria unites a wide variety of cultures under the rule of one state. The variety of its terrain and the abundance of its hydraulic resources offer it significant agricultural possibilities and make it one of West Africa's foremost producers. Pick this culture to increase your oil deposits and agricultural workforce! Humankind: Five New Wonders Mount Kilimanjaro

Victoria Falls

Zuma Rock

Lake Natron

Great Mosque of Djenné

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HUMANKIND™ – Cultures of Africa DLC Trailer (https://youtu.be/ceHaGJm_4VU)