Humble Games Announces Several Free Demos Available Today

Next Space Rebels: Humble Games and Studio Floris Kaayk announced and premiered a first look at brand new game, Next Space Rebels. In Next Space Rebels, players will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity. Next Space Rebels enables the joy of creation, lessons of failure, and progress of experimentation, generally reserved for complex sim games, through its accessible "notepad-style" creation tools and intertwined narrative. Available for PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in Fall 2021.

Dodgeball Academia: Humble Games and Pocket Trap revealed and premiered a first look at Dodgeball Academia. Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Players join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia. Available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Signalis: Humble Games and rose-engine's classic survival horror experience, Signalis, was featured in the Tribeca Games Spotlight, a digital showcase featuring exclusive gameplay and creator interviews from Tribeca's official selections. During the showcase, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro introduced brand new gameplay from Signalis, teasing the psychological and cosmic horror that await players.

Unpacking: Humble Games revealed their partnership with Witch Beam Games to bring Unpacking, the zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home, to life! They also revealed a new trailer showcasing more of the story elements within the game. Available for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Unsighted: Humble Games and Studio Pixel Punk released a new trailer for Unsighted, the highly anticipated action RPG where players assume the role of an android named Alma, who must explore the forgotten city of Arcadia to find a way to recover their memories and save their friends from becoming Unsighted. Available for PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in 2021.