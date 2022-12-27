Hunt: Showdown Currently Running New Devil's Moon Event

Crytek currently has an event happening in Hunt: Showdown, as players can take part in the disturbing Devil's Moon event. The event is currently underway and will be running all the way through February 15th, 2023. Aside from the fact that it adds new features that bring some haunting images to your monitor, you'll have several new features that you can explore, an amazing new story, and over 50 rewards to unlock throughout the run. This includes two new Legendary Hunters, Blood Bonds, weapons, and more they haven't revealed. We got all the details on it for you below.

"As the Devil's Moon rises, trapped souls must be liberated across the bayou. But that's just the start. Players can choose their side and pledge their Hunters to a pact, which will offer different benefits as they earn Event Points to unlock rewards. The Inferno, a wildcard map condition, will bring map enhancements with fire at periodic intervals throughout the event. Two new Legendary Hunters are up for grabs – "Ochenkov's Widow" and the "False Saint" – alongside new weapons, consumables, and Weapon Charms, plus new Challenges bring weekly tasks to complete for Event Points. There are also two Battle Pass tracks for players to earn even further rewards. It might be winter, but the action in the bayou is about to get hotter than ever before…"

The Inferno : For the first time ever, "The Inferno" comes to the bayou, live on select days and maps in Hunt: Showdown. This wildcard condition adds an extra layer of danger and excitement to the game, as players must navigate through scorching flames to survive and emerge victorious.

