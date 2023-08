Posted in: Games, Hyenas, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Hyneas, sega

Hyenas Releases New Trailer Ahead Of The New Closed Beta

Check out the latest trailer for Hyenas as SEGA give you a better look at the game ahead of releasing the Closed Beta tomorrow.

SEGA has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Hyenas, as they wanted to show off the game a little more ahead of the new Closed Beta. The team already revealed more of the title along with developer Creative Assembly ahead of Gamescom 2023. So this is about as updated of a trailer as you're going to get for the game. The Closed Beta will kick off at 7am tomorrow, August 31st, and will be on Steam. You can still sign up for it as we speak, but until then, enjoy the viewing!

"In Hyenas, the world is broken… literally. The billionaires have finally made it to Mars, leaving Earth and those tax bills far behind. The zero-gravity tech that powered their journey has shattered our planet, abandoning us in a drifting slum called the 'Taint'.. The only thing the rich care for is rare Merch, pop culture swag from the lives we left behind, which they loot from the rubble to furnish their Martian mansions. Time for us to steal it back. Lumbering spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, are plump with nostalgic booty stolen from Earth's remains and packed with the sort of hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones only the hyper-rich can afford. Assemble your crew of Hyenas from a ragtag cast of uniquely skilled and armed criminal misfits to get in, get the Merch and get the hell out."

"It's space piracy smash and grab, with your team of three fighting against four other crews to nab the spiciest haul and grab the getaway. You'll need both guns and guile; each Plundership is a sandbox playground of interlocking systems creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons and competing crews to gain an edge. And when it all kicks off, blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat combine in hazardous, and often switchable, zero-G zones, providing dramatic opportunities for you to master your environment to trap and eliminate other crews."

