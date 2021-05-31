HyperX Adds Xbox Series X|S Support To Some Of Their Gear

HyperX has been designing accessories for all three consoles for years now with the potential to update as they go. Keeping in line with that, the company recently revealed that they have added supports for the Xbox Series X to their ChargePlay Duo, giving owners of the charger from the Xbox One the ability to use it on current controllers. The product was tested and approved by Microsoft so that they could guarantee compatibility with the latest Xbox wireless controllers, as the ChargePlay Duo is designed to work with both the new Xbox Series X|S and legacy Xbox One wireless controllers. Which is cool news as they were designed to help charge a controller in under three hours after you've spent tons of time playing. You can read more about it from the company below.