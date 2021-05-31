HyperX Adds Xbox Series X|S Support To Some Of Their Gear
HyperX has been designing accessories for all three consoles for years now with the potential to update as they go. Keeping in line with that, the company recently revealed that they have added supports for the Xbox Series X to their ChargePlay Duo, giving owners of the charger from the Xbox One the ability to use it on current controllers. The product was tested and approved by Microsoft so that they could guarantee compatibility with the latest Xbox wireless controllers, as the ChargePlay Duo is designed to work with both the new Xbox Series X|S and legacy Xbox One wireless controllers. Which is cool news as they were designed to help charge a controller in under three hours after you've spent tons of time playing. You can read more about it from the company below.
An environmentally friendly accessory for dedicated Xbox gamers, ChargePlay Duo includes two 1400mAh rechargeable battery packs to eliminate the need of buying AA batteries. This new charging station also includes charge-through battery doors for both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One wireless controllers, allowing users to charge the controller without removing the battery pack. ChargePlay Duo offers convenient, quick, and secure docking with a weighted compact base and bottom rubber grip pads for stability. The charging station also features individual LED indicators that display the charging status for each controller. The ChargePlay Duo joins HyperX's existing line up of Xbox licenced and focussed products.
"We are thrilled to release the refreshed ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station to support the latest Xbox wireless controllers," said Bianca Walter, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. "Gaming continues to surge in popularity as people find ways to stay entertained and connected at home. The new HyperX charging station ensure users' gear is charged and ready for extended gaming sessions."